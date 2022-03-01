Rivian announces significant prices increases, many electric pickup configurations up $12,000+

Rivian has announced today several significant price increases for its R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV that is resulting in many reservation holders seeing their configurations go up by more than $12,000.

The price increases come as Rivian is trying to ramp production and make its electric vehicle profitable.

When Rivian first unveiled the R1T and R1S in 2019, it announced that the vehicles will start at $69,000 before incentives, but after Tesla announced the Cybertruck with similar specs for much cheaper, the company said it will lower its price.

In 2020, Rivian confirmed that the R1T would now start at $67,500 for the base “Explore” version, which at the time it said was coming in 2022, while the Launch Edition was going to start at $75,000.

The automaker started production and deliveries last year, but it has had issues ramping up production.

Those prices are expected to be achieved through achieving volume production, but the setbacks are now having impacts throughout the price list.

Rivian announced the price today and made it sound more about adding options in an email to customers:

“Vehicle base pricing and the cost of certain options, upgrades and accessories have increased. On R1T Adventure and Explore packages, the tonneau cover is now a selectable upgrade. We’re in the process of updating your Rivian Account page to reflect these adjustments and we will send you an email notification when the update is complete. Until then, all product and pricing updates can be viewed in our configurator.”

In fact, those option price changes have affected many different configurations of both the R1T and R1S.

Rivian did introduce a new dual motor option, but the quad motor option is still the only one currently in production and it has become $6,000 more expensive.

Furthermore, the automaker made the standard battery pack unavailable with the quad motor so that’s another $6,000 for people who were OK with the 260 miles of range and wanted the quad motor either for the performance or faster delivery timeline.

Now they have to upgrade to the Large pack.

With those changes, along with several smaller options and accessories seeing price increases, many Rivian reservation holders are reporting seeing their configurations increase by more than $12,000.

Only people who are far along in the delivery process have their prices locked in. Everyone else is going to have to swallow the price increase or cancel.

Rivian says that the price increases are the result of “inflationary pressure on the cost of supplier components and raw materials across the world.”

Jiten Behl, Rivian’s Chief Growth Officer, said in a comment to Electrek:

“Like most manufacturers, Rivian is being confronted with inflationary pressure, increasing component costs, and unprecedented supply chain shortages and delays for parts (including semiconductor chips). This rise in cost and complexity due to these challenging circumstances necessitate an increase to the prices of the R1T and R1S models we offer today — prices which were originally set in 2018. This decision will allow us to continue to offer competitive products that maintain the high standard of quality, performance and capabilities that our customers expect and deserve from Rivian. Along with the adjusted prices for our current offerings, we are also announcing Dual-Motor AWD and Standard battery pack options for R1T and R1S, which will provide a broader range of choices for customers as part of our expanding portfolio of options, upgrades and accessories.”

With today’s announcements, Rivian is technically sticking to its originally announced base price of $67,500 for the R1T, but it is not expected to come until 2024.

