Bring Jackery’s 200W SolarSaga solar panel on your summer vacation at $559 ($140 off) in New Green Deals

Are you getting ready for summer camping trips? Be sure to bring Jackery’s SolarSaga 200W portable solar panel with you so that way you can live off the land and enjoy life off the grid. This solar panel is foldable, portable, and even waterproof. Plus, right now you can score it for $559, which is $140 below its normal price and marks a 2023 low that we’ve tracked. We break down all the reasons why this is a great travel companion below. And, we also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Jackery’s SolarSaga 200W portable solar panel now $140 off

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront is offering its SolarSaga 200W Portable Solar Panel for $559 shipped. Normally $699, today’s deal comes in with a full $140 off the normal going rate and is the first discount we’ve seen in months here. It’s also a new 2023 low that we’ve tracked, as the last mention was just over $559 back in April.

Designed to power your on-the-go lifestyle, this solar panel can collapse when not being used, and is ready to deploy in minutes. The solar panel can output up to 200W of power, which means that on a good day with five full hours of sun, you’ll get 1kW of electricity. This is enough to power your entire campsite with 500W of power and then deliver another 500W of power to keep an external battery charging, like the new Explorer 2000 power stations that launched earlier this month. It connects to your portable power stations through its included DC cable, and can also be hooked up to other battery chargers as well. The solar panel itself is waterproof, meaning it’s ready to be left out in the rain without worrying that it’ll get damaged. And, you can string multiple panels together to get even more power every day. For example, three of these could deliver up to 3kW of electricity to your off-grid setup in a single five hour period. Of course, it helps you to be less reliant on the grid as well since you’ll be generating your own electricity, which is always a good thing.

Segway’s Ninebot F40 electric scooter has never sold for less with $360 discount to $440 low

Amazon now offers the new Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter for $439.56 shipped. Arriving at its best price ever, today’s offer lands from the usual $800 going rate with $360 in savings attached. This is well below our previous mention from back in March that was $604. Segway’s latest electric scooter arrives as the flagship of the F series lineup. It sports an 18.6 MPH top speed and can handle going 25 miles on a single charge all thanks to the 350W motor. This time around there are also new 10-inch pneumatic tires that pair with improved shock absorption for a smoother ride, as well as a front-wheel drum brake to complement its typical regenerative breaking features. You can learn all about the new folding scooter in our launch coverage right here, too.

Rare deal drops Rachio’s 12-zone Wi-Fi smart sprinkler controller to new low of $125

Through the end of the day, Woot is offering the Rachio 3 12-zone Wi-Fi Smart Sprinkler Controller for $124.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. You’d typically spend $200 for this same sprinkler controller at Costco, and overall, this is a pretty rare discount. We often see the 8- and 16-zone controllers drop in price, with the last sale being back in May at $128 for the 8-zone model. The Rachio 3 takes just about any sprinkler system and makes it smart, adding compatibility with most of the modern smart home platforms, including Alexa and Assistant. You’ll also be able to check in on, change settings, and start watering from a mobile app as well. Rachio doesn’t just bring voice control to your sprinkler system, but also helps you save money and water. This comes from the brand’s “weather intelligence plus” which will automatically skip “unnecessary watering” thanks to rain, wind, freeze, and other skip functions.

