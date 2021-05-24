As much fun as it is to ride the powerful, full-featured electric scooters we sometimes cover, more affordable mid-tier electric scooters certainly appeal to a larger market. The new Ninebot F30 and Ninebot F40 are exactly the kind of low-cost yet high-value electric scooters designed to help get more commuters onto two wheels.

Ninebot has been a leader in the electric scooter industry for several years now, often releasing multiple new designs in a single year to maintain its edge.

The latest models, the Ninebot F30 and F40 electric scooters, build upon the classic Ninebot electric scooter playbook while adding more features than ever before.

Both of the scooters include large (for a scooter) wheels with 10-inch diameter pneumatic tires. The scooters include built-in Bluetooth locking, quick-folding stems, IPX5 water resistant rating, 2.5W built-in LED lights, LED display, front wheel regenerative braking, and rear wheel disc brakes.

Of the two new scooters, the Ninebot F30 is the more entry-level model. It includes a 300W motor and a top speed of 25 km/h (15.5 mph). The scooter’s 36V and 7.65Ah battery offers 274 Wh of capacity for a maximum range of around 30 km (18.6 miles).













The Ninebot F40 offers higher performance with a 350W motor and a maximum speed of 32 km/h (20 mph).

The larger 36V and 10.2 Ah battery offers 367 Wh of capacity for a maximum range of around 40 km (25 miles).

The scooters are currently being offered on Indiegogo, where they feature sale pricing of $529 for the Ninebot F30 and $629 for the Ninebot F40.

While we always advise caution with crowdfunding campaigns, this is Ninebot’s ninth Indiegogo campaign, and the company has always delivered in the past, so we don’t expect this time to be any different.

Ninebot says that shipping should start in July, meaning riders will still have most of the summer weather to get their scoot on in the northern hemisphere.

With that delivery timetable, Ninebot stands to compete head to head against NIU, another large electric scooter maker from China that has recently added standing electric scooters to its portfolio of various seated electric scooters.

The move comes after Ninebot entered the NIU-dominated seated electric scooter market last year, with the two large manufacturers now tussling for market share.

