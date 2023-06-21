 Skip to main content

A new factory in Virginia will make batteries for electric buses and mining trucks

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Jun 21 2023 - 11:33 am PT
Electrification and automation giant ABB just launched a new factory in Virginia that will make batteries and other components for electric buses, heavy mining trucks, and trains.

ABB’s new $6 million factory in Mechanicsville, Virginia, will manufacture and distribute such components as batteries, compact and auxiliary converters, EV chargers, and energy storage for electric trains, heavy mining machinery, and buses.

The building features more than 65,000 square feet of operational space and will create nearly 100 jobs when at scale.

In September 2022, ABB E-mobility announced that it would open an EV charger factory in Columbia, South Carolina. It’s making EV chargers ranging from 20 kW to 180 kW in power for public use, school buses, and fleets.

ABB E-mobility rolled out its first US-made Terra 184 DC fast charger in May at a Circle K EV charging site in Wytheville, Virginia. The Terra 184 can add 100 miles of range in as little as 10 minutes.

A new factory in South Carolina will make up to 10,000 EV chargers a year

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at michelle@9to5mac.com. Check out her personal blog.

