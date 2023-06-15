These 1,500-lumen LED bulbs use just 14W each, now $15 for six ($2.50 per bulb) in New Green Deals

Are you still rocking older incandescent bulbs? It’s time to replace them with LEDs. Today, we found you some 1,500-lumen LED light bulbs which are sure to brighten any room. Using just 14W of electricity, these lights use less power than traditional bulbs and also output less heat overall. Plus, they’ll last you for at least two years, if not more with normal use. Right now, you can pick up six of these lights for $15 at Amazon, which makes them just $2.50 each and marks a return to the 2023 low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Replace your old incandescent bulbs with these 1,500-lumen LEDs

Lepro US (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its 1,500-lumen 14W LED Light Bulbs for $15.19 in both 2,700K and 5,000K color temperatures with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, you’d normally pay $19 for these light bulbs and today’s deal comes in at 21% off. Not only that, but it marks a return to the best price of the year and makes the bulbs just $2.50 each. If you’ve yet to add LED lights to your home, these are bright and energy efficient while also being budget-friendly.

Going with LED bulbs is beneficial for so many reasons. For starters, you’ll use much less power to run them. These 1,500 lumen bulbs take up just 14W of electricity. For comparison, a traditional incandescent bulb would need 150W to output this same brightness. Not only that, but these bulbs output less heat, which means your home’s air conditioning will have to do less work to keep things cool. That might not be something that you think of, but having four to six 60W traditional light bulbs in a bathroom fixture outputs quite a bit of heat. On top of that, these lights have a 10,000 hour lifespan. That equates to 1,250 consecutive days of use for height hours a day, or 833 days for 12 hours a day. So, you likely won’t have to replace these bulbs for at least two years once installed, if not 3-4 years.

Rachio Smart Hose system waters the lawn for you and keeps bills down at $60 (New low)

As part of its Father’s Day deals, Amazon is now offering Rachio’s new Smart Hose Timer at $59.99 shipped. It initially debuted for CES 2023 earlier this year at $100 shipped and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer is only the third time we have seen the smart watering system on sale since its release. Including everything you need to get going – the valve attachment, FREE app access, and the Wi-Fi hub – installation only takes a “couple minutes.” It is designed to provide a way for your average homeowner without a built-in sprinkler system (or anyone with an outdoor hose spigot), to leverage convenient, money-saving watering features this summer. It will bring smartphone-controlled watering, automated scheduling, and the ability to make use of Rachio’s auto rain-skip feature to bring bills down as low as possible while still maintaining a healthy lawn or garden. Get more details in our launch coverage.

Greenworks Father’s Day sale discounts popular electric mowers, gear bundles, more

Greenworks might be a little late to the party, but one of our favorite electric tool brands is finally getting in on the Father’s Day savings. Launching a sale across much of its stable of popular electric mowers and other gear for the tool shed, you’ll find sizable discounts on standalone tools and even bundles. Everything ships free too, though might not arrive in time for the big day this weekend. A highlight has the 80V 21-inch Electric Mower marked down to $559.99. Down from $700, this package includes a pair of 2.5Ah batteries and is now $140 off. It’s $40 under our last mention from earlier in the year, and landing at a new 2023 low. As the most capable electric lawn mower we’ve seen go on sale from Greenworks as of late, this model stands out with 80V of power that pairs with a larger 21-inch cutting deck. Alongside being self-propelled so you don’t have to work too hard, it also rocks a 4-in-1 design for bagging, mulching or side discharge – plus an added turbo mode for extra power. There’s of course no gas or oil to fuss with here either, so you can kickstart your mowing routine ahead of summer with a bit of a green touch.

Throughout the Greenworks Father’s Day sale, you’ll also find more than just mowers. There are tons of electric discounts across other gear for the tool shed, including leaf blowers, string trimmers, and more. Also special for this event, there’s an assortment of bundles that offer even deeper discounts for giving dad, or yourself, a complete kit that ditches your reliance on gas and oil. There’s never been a better time to finally see what all of the fuss is about making the swap to electrics tools.

Snow Joe 24V iON+ 13-inch cordless snow shovel sees off-season sale to new low of $50

Woot is currently offering the Snow Joe 24V iON+ 13-inch Cordless Snow Shovel Kit for $49.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, this electric snow shovel has been falling in price all year and just hit a new low of $70 at Amazon. Today’s deal comes in at $20 below that to deliver a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. However, to show just how good of an off-season deal this is, back in October, this same kit went for $176 on sale, and at that point, it was typically going for $225. So, if you’ve been waiting for the best time to pick up a snow shovel, now’s your chance when nobody else is thinking of buying one. While you might not need a snow shovel right now (hopefully), off-season deals are the best time to buy. This snow shovel has a 13-inch wide path and is powered by a 24V 5Ah battery that’s included, meaning you won’t have to worry about dragging an extension cord or dealing with gas or oil here. The 2-blade paddle auger will throw snow up to 20 feet away, and even digs out up to six inches deep at one time. Plus, the 24V battery works with other Snow Joe and Sun Joe gear you might have for summer or winter lawn care, making it a versatile buy all around.

