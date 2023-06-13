This EV charging depot can charge up to 96 electric semi-trucks at once

An electric truck charging depot that can charge up to 96 trucks at once will service fleets moving cargo to and from the Port of Oakland.

Zero-emission truck solutions provider Forum Mobility has been approved to receive $4.5 million in financing from East Bay Community Energy (EBCE), the local energy provider for Alameda County and the City of Tracy, California, to develop the Greenville Community Charging Depot on a 4.4-acre site just off I-580 in Livermore.

It’s part of a new network of electric truck charging depots that Forum Mobility is building for drayage carriers – that is, the transport of freight from an ocean port to a destination – moving freight in and out of the Port of Oakland.

The California Air Resources Board recently approved rules requiring all of California’s in-state drayage fleet – approximately 33,000 trucks – to be zero-emission by 2035. The California Energy Commission estimates that to comply with these and other proposed vehicle regulations, California will need 157,000 medium- and heavy-duty chargers by 2030.

Matt LeDucq, CEO and cofounder of Forum Mobility, said:

Forum is building a network of charging depots for heavy-duty trucks to make the transition to electric. This partnership with EBCE will help Forum deliver fast charging to trucking owners, operators, carriers, and fleets. With new rules from the California Air Resources Board requiring zero-emission trucks, Forum and EBCE are working to provide broad access to charging infrastructure and zero-emission trucks.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, heavy-duty vehicles are responsible for 23% of the emissions from the transportation sector.

We’ve asked a spokesperson for specs of the electric truck charging depot, and will update when we hear back.

Read more: Frito-Lay just made its first EV delivery in an eCascadia electric semitruck

Photo: Forum Mobility

If you’re considering going solar, it’s always a good idea to get quotes from a few installers. To make sure you’re finding a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage. EnergySage is a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20 to 30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisors to help you every step of the way. Get started here.