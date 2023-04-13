Frito-Lay just made its first EV delivery in an eCascadia electric semitruck

US snack giant Frito-Lay North America has partnered with trucking company Schneider to make its first third-party delivery in a Freightliner eCascadia electric semitruck.

PepsiCo is Frito-Lay’s parent company, and this is PepsiCo’s first-ever third-party EV transportation shipment globally.

Third-party transportation and distribution – that means transportation and distribution are outsourced – creates 20% of PepsiCo’s emissions, so collaboration with partners that distribute its products using EVs is critical in order for PepsiCo to reach its goal of net zero by 2040.

Rob Reich, executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Schneider, said:

As we roll out our fleet of almost 100 new battery electric trucks, we’re thrilled to offer a cleaner mode of freight transportation to valued customers like Frito-Lay, who share our goal of operating in ways that are environmentally responsible.

Schneider bought almost 100 eCascadia trucks from Freightliner, a division of Daimler Truck North America, and it expects to have all of its full new electric semi fleets by the end of the year.

The eCascadia electric semi truck has two battery capacity offerings. The 438 kWh battery provides a driving range of 230 miles on the 4×2 configuration or 220 miles on the 6×4 configuration. The 291 kWh battery provides a range of 155 miles on the 4×2 configuration. Freightliner states on its website that the eCascadia can charge from 0-80% in as little as 90 minutes.

Initial Frito-Lay shipments using Schneider’s Freightliner eCascadia fleet will be intermodal inbound and outbound dray moves in Southern California, including service to Frito-Lay’s Rancho Cucamonga distribution center.

An emissions reduction of more than 70% is expected this year from Frito-Lay’s initial EV routes, compared to the same shipments on diesel trucks. Frito-Lay says that’s the equivalent of eliminating more than 180,000 miles driven by gas-powered passenger vehicles.

The big snack company introduced 40 Ford eTransit route trucks in a pilot in Dallas-Fort Worth in 2022. It also launched a sustainable facility in Modesto, California, in January, where numerous types of EVs are being operated.

Read more: Electric medium- and heavy-duty trucks will be cheaper than diesel trucks by 2035

Photo: Frito-Lay North America

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.