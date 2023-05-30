Aventon’s Aventure e-bike with 4-inch fat tires is made for summer rides at low of $1,399 in New Green Deals

With summer under a month away, you might be looking for a great way to get outdoors and enjoy some sunshine while traveling to or from work. Well, the Aventon Aventure is perfect for the task. The 4-inch wide tires mean that you can traverse everything from the road to curbs, dirt, sand, and even snow in the winter. There’s built-in front suspension with 80mm of travel for bumps, too. Plus, with up to 45 miles of range per charge, you’ll find that this e-bike is designed to get you to and from work without having to plug in mid-day. Right now, the Aventon Aventure is on sale for $1,399, which is a full $400 off its normal going rate, $100 below our last mention, and also a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Aventon’s Aventure e-bike goes over 45 miles per charge

Aventon is offering its Aventure Step-Through E-bike for $1,399 shipped. Typically going for $1,799, today’s deal comes in at $100 below our last mention from earlier this month and delivers a new all-time low in the process. In fact, prior to the drop to $1,499 the best previous best price in months we had seen was $1,700 back in December. With tires that are four inches wide, the Aventure is perfect for riding on the beach, mountain trail, or just down the street. This is reinforced with its included front suspension that has 80mm of travel which makes it even easier to go off-roading with comfort.

With the Aventon Aventure e-bike, you’ll really be able to tackle just about anything you come across. It has a 750W motor which is how it’s able to traverse so much under its own power. As a class II e-bike stock, there’s actually the ability to configure it for class III speeds if you’re somewhere that’s allowed. This means it can reach speeds of up to 28 MPH and ride for over 45 miles on a single charge. With a range like that, you’ll be able to ride over 20 miles one-way to work and still make it up on a single charge. The Aventon app lets you store ride as well, which means you can share those rides with family or friends as you compete to see who can log the most miles outside this summer. Of course, you won’t need any gas or oil for this e-bike to function, helping reduce your carbon footprint in 2023 as well. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more about what the Aventon Aventure has to offer.

Anker’s latest PowerHouse 767 power station has never sold for less at $600 off, now $1,599

Ahead of all those summer camping trips and beach outings, Anker is now offering the best discount yet on its new PowerHouse 767. Not just Anker’s latest portable power station but also its most capable model to date, the new 2,048Wh release launched late last year with a $2,199 price tag. Dropping to $1,999 earlier in the year, today we’re seeing an added $400 in savings applied to land at a new all-time low of $1,599 shipped. This is $200 below our previous mention from a few months back and landing at its best price ever with $600 in overall savings. Living up to its status as Anker’s most full-featured power station so far, the new PowerHouse 767 arrives centered around a massive 2,048Wh internal battery. Backed by GaNPrime charging tech, this unit can also handle dishing out 2,400W of power from its 12 different charging options. There’s notably an RC port to go alongside four full AC outlets, three USB-C outputs, USB-A, and a pair of car outlets. We breakdown what to expect in our coverage from back in December, too.

As we detailed back in December, Anker’s power station also comes supplemented with some add-on gear to help extend its battery life or just refuel away from home. Leaning into the off-grid nature, the dual 200W solar panel bundle kicks things off and is on sale for $2,499. This is down from its usual $3,099 going rate in order to deliver a new all-time low. Then for some extended runtime, the Anker PowerHouse 767 also comes packaged with one of the 760 Expansion Batteries for $2,599. This set would normally run you $3,299 and is also at an all-time low of $700 off. Just don’t forget to clip the on-page coupon for either of these offerings to lock-in the extra $400 in savings.

Segway’s eMoped C80 makes it easy to travel without gas

Segway is currently offering its eMoped C80 on sale for $1,699.99 shipped. Down from a $2,500 listing price at Best Buy right now, our last mention was $1,900 over a year ago and today’s deal is the first major discount that we’ve seen since then. In fact, this discount also happens to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked here. If you’re tired of filling the car up with gas every week just to drive a few miles to and from work, then it’s time to overhaul your weekly transportation routine.

While electric cars typically require a lot of power to charge, and normal ICE vehicles use gas and oil, using an eMoped like this can help reduce your carbon footprint. Since it uses just a normal 110V plug to charge, this would be fairly easy to power through solar for a true off-grid and green experience. While you might typically think about riding to work on an e-bike, this eMoped takes thing sup a notch for your travels. It has an auto lock feature and uses NFC to unlock when it’s time to ride again. With built-in front LED headlights, as well as a dual braking system, this ride-on will be easy to use day or night. You’ll find a top speed of 20 MPH here as well as a range of up to 53 miles, meaning you can make it over 25 miles to work and back without having to plug in mid-day. So, if you’ve been looking for a fossil fuel-free mode of transportation for this summer, then Segway’s eMoped C80 is a solid choice all around.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the Aventon Aventure e-bike on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the Aventon Aventure e-bike on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.