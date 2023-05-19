Everrati announces a new all-electric Porsche conversion inspired by the classic ST

Electric vehicle conversion specialist Everrati has returned with yet another all-electric version of a celebrated Porsche 911 model. The company is now selling a new zero-emissions classic inspired by the Porsche 911 ST. It may not be a directly built upon existing ST models, but this conversion captures the essence of the limited run racing vehicle that inspired it, and delivers far greater performance.

Everrati Automotive Ltd. is a UK-based restoration company that specializes in giving classic cars from the combustion era a second life without emissions, blending the styling of the past with the technology of an all-electric future.

These specialists currently design, develop, and build each and every one of the company’s unique electric vehicle conversions at its facility in England, although it has previously shared plans for expansion into the US to meet the growing demand for its vehicles in across the pond.

To date, Everrati develops and delivers electric versions of classics like the Land Rover Series IIA, Mercedes-Benz SL Pagoda, and even the GT40. However, the Porsche 911 must be a group favorite, because Everrati sells several electric conversions of it and continues to expand its lineup.

For example, the company currently offers the Porsche 911 (964) licensed Gulf Signature Edition, as well as wide or narrow body variants of the 911 Signature as either a Coupé or Targa. As we covered last October, Everrati now also sells an all-electric wide body Cabriolet version of the Porsche 911.

Everrati has now introduced yet another electric Porsche 911, this one based upon a rare ST version from the early 1970s.

Credit: Everrati





Everrati creates yet another electric Porsche 911 variant

Porsche 911 fans looking for an all-electric conversion can now get their hands on an EV inspired by the ST. While this design of the 911 remained popular and saw a long production run, the ST version was only produced in small numbers for the racing events like Les Mans in the early 1970s.

We are approaching the 60th anniversary of the Porsche 911 and its original maker has been rumored to be releasing a new special edition 911 ST of its own, but that most certainly won’t be electric. To may homage to the ultra-lightweight 911, Everrati recruited the help of Porsche restoration specialist RS Werks to deliver and all-electric version and ensure the job was done right.

The result is a G-Series 911 chassis, equipped with a 62 kWh battery pack that powers a rear axle motor delivering 440 bhp and 460 Nm of torque. It can also take off 0-60 mph in under four seconds. What’s cool about Everrati is that it shares the legacy specs to show potential customers just how much more powerful its electric Porsche 911s are compared to the original.

For example, the legacy Porsche 911 ST offered 247 bhp and 310 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds (manual). Even with the battery pack, Everrati was able to deliver an electric vehicle similar to the original weight and weight distribution of the Porsche 911 ST – meaning it should handle similarly.

That said, the EV version has some additional perks such as Quaife ATB torque biasing differential, AC and DC charging capabilities, Apple CarPlay, regenerative braking and an optional tractive suspension. Did we mention it has a 200 mile range without any emissions?

The all-electric Porsche 911 ST from Everrati starts at an MSRP of £290,000 ($361,500) and is available to order now. If that’s a little out of your budget, can also request a test drive.