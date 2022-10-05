Everrati adds Wide Body Cabriolet to its range of electric Porsche 911 conversions

Electric vehicle conversion specialist Everrati is at it again with another BEV version of a combustion-era classic. Today the company unveiled an all-electric “Wide Body” version of the Porsche 911 Cabriolet convertible, which joins other officially licensed conversions of the iconic sports car in addition to several other electrified makes and models.

Everrati Automotive Ltd. is a UK-based restoration company founded in 2019 under the premise of converting classic cars from the combustion era into the blossoming all-electric future.

The company currently designs, develops, and builds each and every one of its unique electric vehicle conversions at its facility in Upper Heyford, Oxfordshire, England. In November of 2021, however, Everrati announced its expansion into the US to meet the growing demand for its vehicles in North America.

When Everrati does a conversion, it delivers everything from DC fast charging, to battery design and packaging, functional safety, vehicle systems integration, and user interface development. To date, the company has developed and delivered electric versions of the Land Rover Series IIA, the Mercedes-Benz SL Pagoda, and even the GT40.

In terms of the Porsche 911, Everratti currently offers (964) Coupe and Targa versions in either a Pure, Signature, or licensed Gulf Signature Edition. Now, Everrati has added a Wide Body Cabriolet to its Porsche 911 offerings, available to order now.

Source: Everrati





This electric Porsche 911 doubles the output of the original

Everrati shared details of its latest electric Porsche 911 conversion in a press release today, donning the Wide Body Cabriolet “the first of its kind in the world.” As more automakers transition to all-electric models, the focus has remained entirely on hardtop vehicles so far, leaving a thirst for convertibles unquenched.

Everrati recognized this opportunity from its HQ in the UK – an area it describes as the “convertible capital of Europe” – to offer its customers an all-electric option outside what current automakers are delivering, combined with the classic look of a Porsche 911 (964) body. Company CEO Justin Lunny elaborated:

We are delighted to be expanding our product offering with a world-first in the form of our Porsche 911 (964) Wide Body Cabriolet. Everrati prides itself on enhancing the original ‘feel’ and character of iconic cars, and the pure open-top driving experience of the 964 Cabriolet, now combined with state-of-the-art EV power, means our customers can enjoy convertible thrills in truly sustainable, 21-century style. At present, the options open to buyers in the convertible EV market are extremely scarce, and we are proud to have created a cutting-edge convertible EV above and beyond what mainstream manufacturers are delivering.

Here are some of the specs Everrati is touting on the electric Porsche 911 Wide Body Cabriolet:

Available in 440 hp or 500 hp versions

500 Nm of torque

0-60 mph acceleration in under 4 seconds

200 mile range

62 kWh battery pack

As part of a partnership with Aria Group in Irvine, California, electric Porsche 911 manufacturing is now taking place in the UK and US, making delivery much easier for customers in North America. Orders for the Wide Body Cabriolet are now open, starting at a ripe price of £270,000 (~$306,000), which unfortunately does not include taxes or the cost of the donor car.

