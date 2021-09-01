Everatti begins pre-orders of Land Rover Series IIA electric-conversion

UK-based vehicle restoration specialist Everatti Automotive has shared its latest electric vehicle conversion, this time in the 1960s-era Land Rover Series IIA SUV. Everatti has begun pre-orders as this Land Rover model finds a second life as an electric vehicle, and joins a growing list of other electrified classics from the company.

Everatti Automotive Ltd. is a UK-based restoration company founded in 2019 with the goal of converting classic cars from past eras into the electric future. The company designs, develops, and builds each and every one of its unique electric vehicles from its facility in Upper Heyford, Oxfordshire.

In the few short years since its inception, Everatti has developed and delivered electrified versions of the Porsche 911 Coupe and Targa models, the 911 Gulf Signature Edition, Mercedes-Benz SL Pagoda, and even the GT40.

With its latest update, Everatti has begun to take pre-orders for an all-electric version of the Land Rover Series IIA.

The reborn Land Rover Series IIA with zero-emissions. Source: Everatti Automotive

Everatti launches electric Land Rover Series IIA for pre-order

In a recent press release, Everatti has announced open pre-orders for its zero-emissions Land Rover Series IIA vehicle.

While the original version conquered many a terrain between 1961 and 1971, Everatti’s electrified version offers a sleeker look with the same ability to handle off-roading, albeit with zero-emissions. As per Everatti:

The shop has taken the two-door truck configuration of the vehicle and filed down its harsher edges, resulting in an off-roader that looks a tad sleeker and more modern. As part of the ground-up restoration, the chassis and bulkhead have been fully reinforced. The interior has also been given a thorough makeover and now features custom leather seats in the front and back, as well as a center cubby box with a new built-in audio system.

In addition to cosmetic improvements, a reinforced frame, and a custom interior, Everatti also completely revamped the Land Rover’s inner mechanics with an electric powertrain.

The result is an off-road vehicle that can generate 152 horsepower and 221 ft-lb. of torque, making it twice as powerful as the original ICE version.

The 100+ mile range isn’t as impressive, particularly when compared to most passenger EVs today. Especially since the original Land Rover Series IIA could travel about 150 miles on a tank of gas.

That being said, Everatti claims it only cost is EV customers about $12 to recharge the revamped Series IIA, while the ICE version can cost over $80 to refuel.

The new electric Land Rover starts at a price of $206,000 and includes the original donor vehicle to be converted. Pre-orders are available now through Everatti’s website.

Electrek’s Take

While some of the performance specs might not seem that impressive, this is an extremely cool vehicle, and one hell of an upgrade from a truck built 60 years ago.

The price is another shot in the foot for most average consumers, but keep in mind that this is a relatively small company doing all of their work themselves, including sourcing the original ICE vehicles. That sort of labor is going to come at a price.

What’s more important to focus on is the potential of an electric conversion market, in which classic car collectors concerned about the devastating effects of fossil fuels can now have their cake and eat it too.

A similar company that comes to mind stateside is Zero Labs, which is doing something very similar in classic car conversions with subtle modern spins.

There is a huge opportunity in the automotive market for those who love classic cars but want to drive an EV. There is a lot of potential to show some serious creativity in restoration, and also make boatloads of money.

FTC: Electrek is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.