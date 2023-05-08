Stop using gas and oil with RYOBI’s ONE+ 18V 13-inch mower/10-inch string trimmer kit at $229 in New Green Deals

Are you still using gas and oil to take care of weekly lawn chores? Well, it’s time to convert to electric with RYOBI’s ONE+ 18V 13-inch cordless lawn mower and string trimmer combo. Down from $289 to $229, this $60 discount marks the best price of the year on RYOBI’s combo kit and delivers everything you need to get started with a fossil fuel-free lawn care experience this spring. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we've found today and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Get ready to do spring chores without gas or oil

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a wide range of outdoor power tools and more on sale. Our top pick is the RYOBI ONE+ 18V 13-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower with String Trimmer Combo at $229 shipped. Down from its typical rate of $289, this $60 discount marks the best price that we’ve tracked so far. In fact, this is one of the first discounts that we’ve seen on RYOBI’s 18V lawn mowers so far this year.

Ready to help you kick gas and oil from your weekly lawn care routine, you’ll get a lawn mower, string trimmer, 4Ah battery, and charger in the kit here. The mower features a 13-inch cutting path and the 4Ah battery will let you handle up to 1/4 acre on a single charge. The string trimmer will make it easy to put the finishing touches on your yard. The head on the string trimmer automatically feeds the cutting line out as needed and the shaft can rotate 90-degrees into an edger mode once you’re done trimming around the yard. Of course, no gas or oil is needed at all since both tools here are battery-powered, making this a simple way to help reduce your reliance on fossil fuels in 2023.

Segway’s new Max G2 electric scooter with Apple Find My goes up for pre-order at $500 off

Segway’s latest electric vehicle will be hitting the scene officially in July, and ahead of time you can now save with a pre-order at Best Buy. Right now, the all-new Max G2 Electric Kick Scooter is seeing an early chance to save before it even begins shipping. Normally fetching $1,300, which is what it will officially launch at come July 15, right now you can drop the price down to $799.99 shipped courtesy of Best Buy. That scores you $500 while locking in the best offer yet for those hoping to score a new EV before summer’s end. Serving as a successor to the original Max scooter, Segway’s new offering comes equipped with some notable improvements. This time around there’s now an increased 22 MPH top speed, adding a little extra oomph to its predecessor’s 18 MPH speeds. You can also expect to travel further on a single charge thanks to a 43-mile range that’s close to twice the distance as before.

Otherwise, you’re looking at a fairly standard form-factor from Segway. The Max G2 packs a folding design that allows it to stow away in smaller package, or at least be transported around indoors with some added convenience. It comes bundled with a new 3A fast charger in the box that leads to faster refuels. Then as far as the actual driving goes, there’s a new 1,000W motor that can handle up to 22% inclines, with pnuematic wheels also leading to a smoother ride. Segway also packs in some newer smart features, like Apple Find My support for some added peace of mind.

Trim your hedges without gas or oil

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 24-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer for $142.49 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down 25% from the normal $190 going rate, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen in all of 2023. For further comparison, you’ll find that it did go for $133 back in mid-April, with today’s deal being the only other time it’s been offered under $150. If you’re looking for a gas- and oil-free way to tidy up the yard ahead of summer parties.

This Greenworks hedge trimmer comes with a 2Ah battery and charger, which allows it to run for up to 60 minutes before it’s time to plug it back in. With 24-inch steel blades that have a 1-inch cut capacity, you’ll be able to easily spruce up the yard before friends or family come over. The rear handle rotates for improved ergonomics when cutting vertically and you can easily trim at multiple angles too. Plus, you won’t have to use a single drop of gas or oil here either, making it a greener way to work on the yard than your old gas-powered trimmer.

New Tesla deals

