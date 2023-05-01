Stop using fossil fuels to do lawn work with Greenworks’ 80V electric mower at $373 in New Green Deals

Are you tired of the maintenance associated with mowing the yard? Dealing with gas/oil mixtures, changing spark plugs, dialing carburetors every year…it’s not fun. Well, stop dealing with those inconveniences and go green in 2023. Right now, you can pick up the Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch cordless electric mower on sale for $373 at Amazon, which is $124 below its normal going rate. With up to 60 minutes of mowing time per charge, you won’t have to worry about fossil fuels ever again for mowing the yard. in We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Tackle tough lawn chores without gas or oil

Amazon is offering the Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $372.81 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $497, today’s deal comes in at the second-best price of the year for this model, though it did fall to $345 once earlier this month. Outside of that though, this is among the best pricing that we’ve seen. With the two 2Ah 80V batteries included in the package, you’ll find up to 60 minutes of runtime before it’s time to head back inside. This comes from the TRUBRUSHLESS motor which delivers twice the torque, power, and longer runtimes compared to normal brushed alternatives.

Of course, the main benefit of going with a Greenworks mower is the ability to ditch gas and oil from your weekly lawn care routine. The 80V batteries provide “gas-like performance” according to Greenworks and you’ll also find additional benefits to ditching fossil fuels here. You won’t have to worry about changing spark plugs, rebuilding carburetors, or dealing with annoying pull cords to start it. Simply press the button and the quiet electric motor begins to spin the blade and you’re ready to mow.

Swagtron’s EB-11 e-bike is made for cruising at $300 off

Adorama is offering the Swagtron Swagcycle EB-11 Beach E-bike on sale for $699.99 shipped. Down from a $1,000 list price, and $989 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at one of the best discounts that we’ve tracked all-time. Though, it has fell as low as $600 back in October of last year. Perfect for hitting the beach or cruising the street, this e-bike has a lot of functions. With tires over two inches wide, this e-bike will easily handle riding on softer surfaces like sand or dirt with ease. On top of that, the Shimano 7-speed gear system will help when you want to do a bit more of the heavy lifting, though the 250W electric motor can kick in when you need a bit of help. The removable battery can power the e-bike for up to 28 miles per charge and even allows the EB-11 to ride at up to 15.3 MPH. Take a closer look at what the Swagtron EB-11 has to offer in our announcement coverage.

Hover-1’s motorcycle-style Altai Pro 500W e-bike sees very first discount at $414 off

Amazon is now offering the first discount on Hover-1’s new Pro Altai R500 Electric Motorbike. Dropping all three styles down to $1,885.99 shipped, you’d more regularly pay $2,300. Today’s offer amounts to $414 in savings while also landing at the best discount we’ve seen. This model just launched earlier this year and is now seeing its first price cut across the board. Hover-1 Altai Pro may arrive as an e-bike, but its design screams more motorcycle with a rugged frame that houses the 500W electric motors. It can travel 60 miles on a single charge and at top speeds of up to 28 MPH, all of which is thanks to the 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that refuels over night in 8 hours. Circling back to that unique frame design, there are two saddle bags, as well as storage racks, and not to mention the pair of 20-inch fat tires that help you handle uneven terrain. Hover-1 lastly outfits the Altai Pro with a headlight, taillights, turn signals, and side mirrors.

On a more affordable side of the e-bike market, Hover-1 also has its Instinct model that clocks in with a $799 price tag. This one trades in the more rugged motorcycle aesthetic of the lead deal for a traditional e-bike build that can still handle traversing 40 miles on a single charge. It just clocks in with a 15 MPH top speed thanks to the 350W motor and 26-inch tires. Still, at far less cash than the lead deal, this is a much more affordable option for getting an EV in your garage ahead of spring that also clocks in at $200 off and a new all-time low.

New Tesla deals

