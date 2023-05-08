Fisker opens two new customer spaces in Germany, CEO claims its first Ocean delivery

Mere days after delivering its first Ocean SUV to a lucky customer in Europe, the team at Fisker Inc. has popped up in Germany, cutting the ribbon on two new customer-dedicated facilities in the country. The new Fisker Lounge and showroom also kick off the start of Ocean SUV reservations in the country as well as operations at the American automaker’s new European HQ.

Last week’s first delivery of the Ocean SUV stood as a pivotal moment for Fisker Inc. – the second iteration of the EV brand whose turbulent past led many naysayers to proclaim scaled production of its flagship EV couldn’t be achieved. Wrong.

Although Fisker Inc. ($FSR) is an American brand based in Southern California, the Ocean is built by Magna Steyr in Austria, under a contract manufacturing agreement. Production of the SUV began on schedule this past November, but anxious customers have had to wait until now to start seeing deliveries.

As a EU-built vehicle, the decision to begin deliveries locally is the obvious choice, whether American consumers like it or not. With deliveries now underway in Denmark, Fisker has taken the next steps to enable its EVs on roadways in Germany.

Better still, consumers interested in seeing the Fisker Ocean up close now have two new spots in Germany to congregate.

Henrik Fisker presenting the first Ocean SUV model (Source: Fisker)

Fisker Inc. explained that it is celebrating the opening of two separate customer spaces in Munich, Germany today. The first is a customer-dedicated Fisker Lounge – a 4,300 square-foot space located in Munich’s city center at Kaufingerstrasse 12.

Additionally, Fisker has officially opened the doors of a 800 sq. ft. showroom in Munich’s Motorworld complex. The complex includes an 100 vehicle garage Fisker intends to utilize for Ocean test drive and customer deliveries. Germany’s Motorworld site is also now home to Fisker Inc.’s new European headquarters – a 6,450 sq. ft. space that officially kicked off business today.

Now that Fisker’s new spaces are open, registrations for the Ocean SUV in Germany have followed and were led by none other than CEO Henrik Fisker himself. As a result, Henrik received the automaker’s first EV delivery in the country during the ceremonies and shared this thoughts:

Having spent the early years of my career in the automotive industry here, it’s great to be back in Germany and Munich as we open new facilities for our customers. I’m also excited I got my European Fisker Ocean today.

He should be excited. It’s been a long and tumultuous journey for the CEO up to this point. Since he specifically called this EV his “European Ocean,” we expect Mr. Fisker to eventually take another delivery of a US version if and when those begin. I’m sure there are plenty of paying customers that would prefer to see delivery first though.

The Fisker Showroom at Motorworld is open Tuesday-Friday 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CEST and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Fisker Lounge is accessible Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. CEST.