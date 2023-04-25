Fisker Ocean deliveries are now days away in Europe, but US customers will have to wait

Fisker Inc. has just confirmed regulatory certification in Europe that will allow sales and deliveries of the first Ocean SUVs to reservation holders. Fisker has taken a unique dual homologation process for both Europe and the US simultaneously, and while deliveries overseas appear just over a week away, reservation holders in the US might have a wait quite a bit longer.

After a multi-year journey that felt like a public drawing board of design tweaks and strategy changes, Fisker Inc. inevitably honed in on the final iteration of its flagship EV – the Ocean SUV. As promised, the Ocean officially kicked off production on schedule in Europe in November, under the watch of veteran contract manufacturer Magna Steyr in Austria.

As of December 31, 2022, Fisker reported it had built 56 Ocean SUVs, including 15 fleet vehicles delivered to Magna for testing, data collection, and additional validation.

Still, the American automaker relayed optimism to produce (up to) 42,400 EVs in 2023, provided its supply chain holds steady and it receives homologation “in a timely manner.” Fisker sought certification in both the US and Europe simultaneously, anticipating testing would be completed in March, followed by the respective regulatory approval processes in each region.

Well, reservation holders in Europe can rejoice, especially those awaiting an Ocean One Launch Edition, because your shiny new SUVs have been certified overseas and deliveries are expected in 10 days.

Fisker Ocean deliveries begin in Europe May 5

According to news directly from Fisker this evening, the Ocean SUV has been certified by regulators in Europe and deliveries are expected to begin shortly. Company chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker spoke to the milestone and shared a quick update:

The entire Fisker team is excited to get the Fisker Ocean One launch edition to our reservation holders. Our first delivery is expected for May 5. After that, we intend to deliver all Ocean Ones by the end of September while also initiating some deliveries of the Fisker Ocean Extreme, starting in Europe with the US to follow.

When exactly the US deliveries will follow remains unclear. For now, Fisker’s focus is on deliveries of the top-tier trims of the Ocean in Europe, although the company has already built some of the Ultra and Sport trims of the incoming SUV. Fisker says deliveries of those trims will begin in September, assumedly after a majority of the One and Extreme trims have found their homes.

Fisker recently announced a WLTP certified range of 707 km (439 miles) for the Fisker Ocean Extreme (20″ wheels), which the company said has led to an influx of new reservations in Europe. It will be interesting to see where that range lands on the US market’s much stricter EPA scale, but even 400 miles of EPA range should be quite appealing for SUV-loving consumers in the states.

While many readers would probably prefer news of US Ocean deliveries before Europe, the SUV reaching reservation holders anywhere is encouraging news. We are quite curious where Fisker and Magna currently stand on production output for 2023, as well as how many reservations the Ocean has now tallied.

We are certain to learn more during Fisker’s Q1 2023 financial report, scheduled for May 9.