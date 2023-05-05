Prep for spring campouts with Bluetti’s EB3A 268Wh power station at new low of $209 ($90 off) in New Green Deals

With spring campouts and gatherings finally here, it’s time to think about how you’re going to run your gear when not at home. While you could use an old-style gas generator, they’re loud, require fossil fuels, and typically pretty heave. Instead of that, opt for the compact and lightweight Bluetti EB3A LiFePO4 power station with a 268Wh battery on sale for $209 right now. Normally $299, this $90 discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked so far. It packs dual AC plugs which deliver up to 600W of power as well as a 100W USB-C PD port. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Enjoy 100W USB-C and dual AC plugs on Bluetti’s EB3A power station

Bluetti’s official Amazon storefront is offering its EB3A 268Wh LiFePO4 Portable Power Station for $209 shipped. Down from $299, this marks the very first discount that we’ve tracked since it launched with a 23% sale back in May of last year. With nine total outlets, this compact power station will easily run your campsite or function as a backup generator for some smaller appliances at home if the power goes out. For starters, there’s two AC plugs capable of dishing out a combined 600W of power. Then, the USB-C port delivers 100W of charging to connected devices, meaning it can power your MacBook Pro with ease. On top of that, there are dual 3A USB-A ports, as well as a DC plug for car chargers and the like. Of course, it functions without a single drop of gas or oil thanks to being battery-powered and is compact enough to put in the trunk as you get ready to head to the campsite this spring. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more.

Segway’s new Max G2 electric scooter with Apple Find My goes up for pre-order at $500 off

Segway’s latest electric vehicle will be hitting the scene officially in July, and ahead of time you can now save with a pre-order at Best Buy. Right now, the all-new Max G2 Electric Kick Scooter is seeing an early chance to save before it even begins shipping. Normally fetching $1,300, which is what it will officially launch at come July 15, right now you can drop the price down to $799.99 shipped courtesy of Best Buy. That scores you $500 while locking in the best offer yet for those hoping to score a new EV before summer’s end. Serving as a successor to the original Max scooter, Segway’s new offering comes equipped with some notable improvements. This time around there’s now an increased 22 MPH top speed, adding a little extra oomph to its predecessor’s 18 MPH speeds. You can also expect to travel further on a single charge thanks to a 43-mile range that’s close to twice the distance as before.

Otherwise, you’re looking at a fairly standard form-factor from Segway. The Max G2 packs a folding design that allows it to stow away in smaller package, or at least be transported around indoors with some added convenience. It comes bundled with a new 3A fast charger in the box that leads to faster refuels. Then as far as the actual driving goes, there’s a new 1,000W motor that can handle up to 22% inclines, with pnuematic wheels also leading to a smoother ride. Segway also packs in some newer smart features, like Apple Find My support for some added peace of mind.

Trim your hedges without gas or oil

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 24-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer for $142.49 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down 25% from the normal $190 going rate, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen in all of 2023. For further comparison, you’ll find that it did go for $133 back in mid-April, with today’s deal being the only other time it’s been offered under $150. If you’re looking for a gas- and oil-free way to tidy up the yard ahead of summer parties.

This Greenworks hedge trimmer comes with a 2Ah battery and charger, which allows it to run for up to 60 minutes before it’s time to plug it back in. With 24-inch steel blades that have a 1-inch cut capacity, you’ll be able to easily spruce up the yard before friends or family come over. The rear handle rotates for improved ergonomics when cutting vertically and you can easily trim at multiple angles too. Plus, you won’t have to use a single drop of gas or oil here either, making it a greener way to work on the yard than your old gas-powered trimmer.

