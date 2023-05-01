Believe it or not, electric UTVs will revolutionize the off-roading industry – here’s how

Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs) are popular off-roading vehicles thanks to their versatile applications in agriculture, hunting, recreation, other general off-road riding scenarios. As electric vehicle technology continues to progress, the time is coming for electric UTVs to bring significant change to the industry.

As electric UTVs combine the latest technology with quiet and powerful electric drivetrains, these innovative machines offer several advantages over their combustion engine-powered counterparts, including low maintenance, reduced noise, and higher performance.

Electric UTVs: a low-maintenance advantage

A key benefit of electric UTVs is their low maintenance requirement. Owners of traditional gasoline-powered UTVs will be keenly aware of just how much maintenance is required to keep their machines operating effectively. Combustion engines, especially in off-road vehicles that see harder everyday use, require regular maintenance. That includes everything from oil changes, air filter replacements, and spark plug servicing, among other things. Additionally, over time, many combustion engines in UTVs will experience issues with their carburetors and exhaust systems, requiring further attention and repair.

In contrast, electric UTVs have significantly fewer system components and moving parts, which means less maintenance is required. Compared to the hundreds of parts in a combustion engine, an electric motor usually has just a single set of moving parts – bearings.

Electric motors do not need oil changes or air filter replacements, and there are no spark plugs to foul or carburetors to tune. There are essentially two primary components in an EV powertrain – the electric motor and battery. Both require minimal upkeep with nearly zero maintenance to perform on those key components. This reduction in maintenance costs and time can result in significant savings for both individual owners and commercial fleet operators.

Of course this doesn’t mean that electric UTVs are completely maintenance-free. They still include transmissions (although much simpler), brakes, tires, and other vehicle components that will need occasional attention. But the major headaches for most gasoline-powered UTV owners – the engine and drivetrain parts – are replaced by nearly zero-maintenance electric alternatives.

A quiet revolution – low noise levels

Another noteworthy advantage of electric UTVs is their low noise level. Gasoline-powered UTVs are generally quite loud, which can be a nuisance in residential areas or when trying to enjoy the serenity of the great outdoors. For hunters, birdwatchers, scientists, or anyone else who interacts with wildlife in their native habitats, the loud noise of a combustion engine can make it difficult to use a UTV to reach remote areas for the purpose of wildlife interaction.

In contrast, electric UTVs produce minimal noise, making them an ideal choice for use in noise-sensitive environments. Whether that’s avoiding spooking the livestock on a farm or enjoying wildlife watching on nature trails, low noise helps keep operators immersed in the surrounding environment rather than removing them from it.

This reduction in noise pollution can also benefit wildlife just as much as the operators, as the disturbance from loud engines can stress animals and disrupt their natural habitats. Electric UTVs allow operators to enjoy outdoor recreation while minimizing their own impact on the environment.

High performance meets eco-friendly design

While the less educated among us may question the performance capabilities of electric UTVs compared to their gas-powered counterparts, the truth is that electric UTVs can deliver much more impressive performance. Electric motors offer instant torque, providing rapid acceleration and enhanced responsiveness. This means that electric UTVs can easily tackle challenging terrain and offer thrilling off-road experiences.

In fact, when Polaris revealed the specs on its 110 horsepower RANGER XP Kinetic eUTV, they announced that it wasn’t just the most powerful electric UTV they’d ever made, but also the most powerful RANGER they’d ever made, gas or electric.

The high control of an electric motor allows operators much more fine tune handling, which makes tasks such as towing much more convenient. Operators can creep up to a trailer more easily, make more precise movements on tricky terrain, and more accurately maneuver in tight spaces.

Ranges vary among different models, but companies like Volcon are already promising over 100 miles (160 km) of range from their eUTVs, which is likely more than most operators will need on their own farms or hunting trails.

Additionally, electric UTVs produce zero emissions, making them an environmentally responsible choice. As the world continues to face the consequences of climate change, the adoption of electric vehicles, including UTVs, is essential for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainable transportation.

The future of electric UTVs

As electric UTV technology continues to improve and battery costs decrease, we can expect to see a more significant shift towards electric UTV adoption. Prices currently remain high for fancier, higher performance models like those from Polaris, though lower cost eUTVs are also entering the market. New startups are also getting into the eUTV action with the launch of impressive-looking new models; even Asian companies are joining the fray with lower cost offerings that could soon be imported to the US and Europe.

This increase in development of electric off-road vehicles will result in a growing number of manufacturers developing electric models and expanding their offerings, leading to greater competition and innovation within the industry.

Make no mistake: The electric UTV revolution is here, and it is set to change the industry with its low maintenance, reduced noise levels, and higher performance. Embracing this change will not only benefit individual users and commercial operators but also contribute to a more sustainable future for our planet. You may not be interested in all of the benefits, but any one of them is enough to prove the advantage of electric UTVs.