Polaris begins shipping its groundbreaking 110 hp RANGER XP Kinetic electric UTVs

Polaris has just announced that shipments have begun for its revolutionary new Polaris RANGER XP Kinetic UTV (utility terrain vehicle). The first shipments of the high-power electric side-by-side are headed to dealers this week for customer pickup.

Ever since I first got behind the wheel of a production prototype version of the electric RANGER XP Kinetic, readers have been asking me when this new UTV would begin shipping.

Pre-orders originally opened at the end of 2021 with an expected summer 2022 shipping date. Despite the slower than expected rollout, those who were quick enough to put down a pre-order before the available units nearly instantly sold out will soon be cruising around in the most powerful RANGER ever.

The UTVs, which are produced at the company’s more than 900,000-square-foot manufacturing facility located in Huntsville, Alabama, are expected to re-open to new orders this summer.

The all-electric RANGER XP Kinetic was made possible through a partnership with Zero Motorcycles, a manufacturer of electric motorcycles. The two companies joined forces to see those high- performance electric motorcycle powertrains employed in Polaris’s off-road vehicles.

The RANGER XP Kinetic is the first Polaris vehicle to receive Zero’s EV drivetrain, but other models are expected to follow.

As Polaris president of off road Steve Menneto commented:

Since announcing our electrification efforts and partnership with Zero Motorcycles, it has been major milestone moments like today’s announcement that have motivated and driven our team to engineer and deliver category-redefining powersports vehicles. The RANGER XP Kinetic demonstrates the game-changing performance advantages that an electric powertrain can provide, and we look forward to getting these vehicles into the hands of our dealers and consumers across the country.

The Polaris RANGER XP Kinetic isn’t just the most powerful RANGER UTV, but it’s actually the most powerful UTV, period. It not only beats out the existing lineup of combustion engine Polaris RANGERs but also all other UTVs currently available.

That’s because the new all-electric RANGER has the most horsepower and torque ever found in a utility side-by-side. An impressive 110 horsepower and 140 lb.-ft. of instant torque deliver maximum power and capability, including the ability to tow up to 2,500 lb. (1,334 kg) and haul an industry-best 1,250 lb. (567 kg).

More than just raw power, the electric drivetrain is also surprisingly smooth, giving better precision control when operating at low speeds. Owners are likely to find that the electric drivetrain thus offers even more control while towing or backing up to a trailer, and that the fewer moving parts should mean a significantly lower maintenance bill each year.

For those that like to focus more on power though, the instantaneous torque of the electric motor also delivers quicker acceleration than the UTV’s combustion engine compatriots.

The drivetrain is whisper-quiet, allowing passengers to talk to each other or other drivers without shouting over an engine and exhaust.

Hunters and outdoorsmen will also be able to take advantage of the quiet operation to get closer to nature without scaring off the local wildlife.

Two battery options are available depending on the trim package: a 14.9 kWh pack offering up to 45 miles (72 km) of range and a 29.8 kWh option with up to 80 miles (130 km) of range.

The Polaris RANGER XP Kinetic Premium starts at $24,999, while the Polaris RANGER XP Kinetic Ultimate with the larger battery and a host of high-tech upgrades starts at $29,999.

I had the chance to spend an afternoon throwing dirt around with a few production prototype RANGER XP Kinetic electric UTVs late last year.

Despite the main use of these UTVs as work vehicles, I couldn’t shake just how much fun it was operating such a smooth, easy-to-use powerhouse of an off-road vehicle.

Take a look at my testing video below to see for yourself.

Polaris has long established itself as a leader in the UTV industry and a pioneer in off-road vehicles. The company consistently invests heavily in research and development that has led to an extensive range of UTVs.

Several other electric UTVs are also rushing to market though. With Polaris’s head start, it remains to be seen if newer competitors will be able to compete against such well-established companies.