Texas-based Volcon launches 80 MPH ‘Stag’ electric UTV with 100+ miles of range

The Round Rock, Texas-based electric powersports company Volcon may be a relative newcomer to the industry, but the American manufacturer has already made a splash with its popular Grunt off-road electric motorcycle. Now the company is following up with twice the wheels and well over twice the power in the new all-electric Volcon Stag UTV.

The Stag was first teased nearly two years during the company’s launch, but development of the Grunt electric motorcycle took most of Volcon’s manpower. After the Grunt began shipping last year, Volcon confirmed that the Stag would enter production in 2022. Now it looks like the company is close to upholding its promise, with deliveries of the new Stag expected in summer of 2023.

Volcon describes the Stag as offering a UTV experience unlike anything drivers could get in a gas-powered vehicle.

The four-seater Stag offers a combination of extreme power and low noise, leveraging the biggest advantages of electric vehicles and powertrains.

Peak power is measured at 107 kW (143 hp) with a peak torque of 265 lb-ft (360 Nm). It’s not just about the raw numbers though, but also the power delivery. As the company explained, “the electric motor provides a flat torque curve delivering instant power the moment you touch the pedal, resulting in unparalleled off-road acceleration.”

A top speed of 80 mph (130 km/h) is achievable – when you can find a trail straight enough.

That performance can be dialed in with various modes, including ECO mode to squeeze out over 100 miles (160 km) of range from the 42 kWh battery pack, or Sport mode for “more aggressive throttle response for better acceleration.”

Towing mode limits the UTV’s top speed and boost torque progressively. Overboost mode, offered as an accessory, unleashes the peak 140+ hp for the most extreme off-road performance.

The Stag features an on-demand 4WD mode that engages the front axle whenever the rear wheels lose traction. It also intelligently balances power distribution between wheels to assure more stable cornering.

Off-road driving at slower speeds can be improved using the Crawl mode, which allows the Stag to move slowing without any throttle, letting the drive control the speed with just the brakes.

The Volcon Stag isn’t just a powerful UTV, but also a smart vehicle. As the company explained, “Volcon is here to redefine the off-road experience, inside and out. The Stag’s driver-centric cockpit is developed with two innovative displays that deliver unparalleled HMI – Human Machine Integration – with full control and visibility. Additionally, seat ergonomics and tilt-adjustable steering wheel allow for an ideal driving position.”

That central display features a route planner, off-road gauges, connectivity, camera views and info about the vehicle status visible to both the driver and passenger.

Speaking of the camera views, the Stag also comes with two built-in cameras for content capture, with additional options available. On-board computing hardware processes the video captured by the on-board cameras. Using the Volcon app and a sim card, drivers can share their ride feed in real time with friends or family.

While the Stag is designed to accomodate up to four people and cargo at the same time, the rear seats can also be folded down for extra storage space of up to 26.7 cubic feet (756 liters). The Stag features a payload of 1,550 lb (703 kg) and a max towing capacity of 2,000 lb (907 kg) in Tow Mode.

The Volcon Stag features an on-board 7.2 kW AC charger that should allow a Level 2 recharge in around six hours.

Volcon says that the cost of ownership of the Stag is much lower than a gas-powered UTV. As the company explained, “The closed motor system means no oil changes, no filter changes, no belt changes, and no transmission fluid to worry about. Brakes will also last longer as a result of the regenerative braking system taking some of the pressure off of the braking system and turning that into power for the vehicle.”

So how much is something like this going to cost? Future owners can get their foot in the door for relatively cheap by putting down a $100 reservation – that will hold their place in line ahead of the expected summer 2023 deliveries, but the final price of $39,999 will still significantly lighten a wallet if reservation holders want to actually put a Stag in their own shed.

For those that are ready to fork over the cash, Volcon is quickly expanding its dealership network and the Stag will be available for pickup next year at the closest dealership to reservation holders.

