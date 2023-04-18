Nissan unveils new Arizon electric SUV concept, a ‘multifunctional partner’

Nissan has revealed its latest fully electric vehicle concept at Auto Shanghai 2023. The Arizon electric SUV is designed to serve as a “multifunctional partner,” according to Nissan.

Although Nissan was an early pioneer, releasing the LEAF in 2010 as one of the first mass-market EVs, it took the Japanese automaker over a decade to bring its second global EV to market.

After becoming one of the top-selling fully electric vehicles in Europe in 2018, the LEAF has been surpassed by new models entering the market from Tesla, GM, Hyundai, Ford, Volkswagen, and more.

Nissan unveiled its second EV, the Ariya, in 2020 as the automaker looked to jump-start the brand in the modern era.

Despite several delays, the 2023 Nissan Ariya was officially released last year starting at $43,190, with an estimated 216 miles of range (up to 304 miles with the 87 KWh battery).

Like many automakers, Nissan ramped up its electric vehicle strategy after seeing the market transition rapidly over the past several years. Nissan is now aiming to release 19 new fully electric vehicles by 2030, up from the previously 15 planned.

At the Shanghai Auto Show, Nissan showcased two electric vehicle concepts, including the new Arizon SUV, as it works to reduce emissions from its lineup.

Nissan Arizon electric SUV concept (Source: Nissan)

Nissan Arizon electric SUV makes its global debut

The first EV, called the Max-Out, is a convertible sports car that was displayed in February during its monthlong Nissan Futures event.

However, Nissan introduced a new model we have not seen before, dubbed the Arizon concept. The electric SUV is designed to be a “multifunctional partner” for drivers in China with an “exciting new experience.”

Part of the experience includes a bold futuristic exterior design built on the automaker’s new CMF-EV platform, designed to be a base for a wide range of EVs.

The platform provides a low center of gravity and a spacious, pillarless open-air interior. The high-tech interior features adjustable ambient lighting and an auto-dimming glass roof.

Featuring a driver-centric design, the Arizon electric SUV includes a new virtual personal assistant (Eporo) that can provide accurate data as well as interact with passengers.

Nissan says the Arizon is designed for drivers in China looking for a personalized experience with new levels of connectivity and integration. Further details are expected.

The new electric concepts are part of Nissan’s Ambition 2030 strategy, which includes a slate of new EVs and a 55% electrification sales mix by 2030.

Electrek’s Take

The Arizon concept looks very much, well… like a concept with wide-opening grand saloon doors like the RAM Revolution concept also featured. It also resembles that of the Kia EV9 concept.

Although many of the futuristic characteristics will likely be dissolved in the production version, the idea of a rugged-looking 4×4 EV could be significant for Nissan.

At the same time, there’s no mention of bringing the Arizon to the US at this time or anywhere outside of China for that matter. We will have to wait until further details are released. Stay tuned for more info on the Arizon concept.