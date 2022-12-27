Kia gives us a closer look at the EV9, its first electric SUV

Kia is teasing its first electric SUV, the EV9, ahead of its 2023 debut. The three-row electric SUV first appeared as a concept vehicle at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, but as it nears production, Kia is giving us a closer look at what we can expect.

As the electric SUV market heats up, with demand climbing for EVs like the Rivian R1S and Tesla Model X, Kia is introducing its own “flagship” EV SUV, the EV9.

2022 has been a hit for Kia with its first dedicated electric vehicle, the EV6 making its presence known in the EV market. After achieving record sales in November, Kia looks to keep the momentum rolling as it expands its zero-emission offerings.

The Kia EV9 will be Kia’s second dedicated electric vehicle sitting atop The Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP platform, the same one used for Hyundai’s award-winning IONIQ 5 and Kia’s EV6.

Like its parent company Hyundai, Kia has embraced fully electric technology, even infusing EV-inspired design elements into its entire KONA lineup as it winds down gas-powered car sales.

The EV9 is expected to be a game changer for both Kia and the electric SUV market. The concept was first revealed at the LA Auto Show in 2021, and then in March, Kia released additional details, including a 0 to 100km/h time of 5 seconds and 540 km range (336 miles) on a full charge.

Kia’s flagship EV9 SUV is expected to play an integral role as the automaker strives for 1.2 million EV sales annually by 2030.

Kia EV9 Concept Source: Kia

Kia teases EV9 electric SUV ahead of debut

In August, Kia said the EV9 was entering the final stages of testing as it prepares for production in 2023, releasing images of it wrapped in camo. The automaker is ready to take the sheets off as Kia India posted a teaser video showing the vehicle’s unique shape and edges on its Twitter.

The Kia EV9 concept included advanced features such as a panoramic sunroof, a pop-up steering wheel, and even a solar panel built into the hood.

Kia’s electric SUV is expected to officially debut in the first quarter of 2023 (right around the corner). Meanwhile, we have yet to hear what the EV9’s starting price will be. Check back for more updates as Kia’s new flagship SUV nears production.