Ram Trucks reveals Ram Revolution Concept, its first electric pickup

Ram Trucks finally revealed the electric truck we’ve all been waiting for. The Ram Revolution concept “sets a bold new standard for the future of electric trucks,” according to the automaker.

Ram unveils Ram Revolution electric truck concept

As part of Stellantis’s Dare Forward 2030 strategy, we got our first look at the future of Ram Trucks as the automaker transitions to an all-electric lineup.

Although Ram is already behind others with several electric trucks on the market, the company says it has given it time to create a superior vehicle. In March, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares teased a rendering of Ram’s first EV pickup, claiming it will:

Outperform all competitors on the attributes customers care most about: range, towing, payload, charge time.

Up until now, Ram has, for the most part, kept the details under wraps. The automaker took the sheets off at the Consumer Electronics Show, revealing the Ram Revolution Concept.

The electric truck will include several features, such as up to 18-foot-long cargo storage, detachable third-row seating (that can be used for camping chairs), a detachable center console, a multifunctional tailgate, Grand Saloon doors, and automatically powered steps.

It will sit on the STLA frame suited for larger electric vehicles, providing 200+ kWh and up to 500 miles of range. Furthermore, the larger frame will give Ram’s electric truck more rear legroom and comfort to recline than the 2023 Ram 1500.

Ram Revolution electric pickup Source: Ram Trucks

Stellantis is standing by its promise. When the Ram Revolution electric truck is out in 2024, it will lead its segment, which includes the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, Tesla Cybertruck, and Chevy Silverado EV, to name a few. Ram says the production version will be revealed in the next few months.

You can watch Ram unveil its electric truck on Youtube here. Check back for more updates on the Ram Revolution as it gets closer to production.

Electrek’s Take

Will the Ram Revolution have what it takes to propel parent company Stellantis into the new EV era? According to previous comments, Ram and Dodge, the previous brand Ram was tied to, are some of the more EV-forward brands despite not having electric vehicles on the road yet.

Dodge is set to end producing its iconic Charger and Challenger ICE models, making it quicker than most automakers’ timelines, and definitely ahead of other performance brands. The automaker has shown us how these models could look electric with the “Banshee” electric charger concept.

There’s no denying Dodge and Ram are falling behind in the EV race, but with exciting EV releases due soon, they look to get back on track rapidly.

What do you guys think of the electric Ram Revolution concept? Let us know in the comments.