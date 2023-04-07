Podcast: Tesla record deliveries, new price cuts, Ram electric pickup specs, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Tesla’s record Q1 2023 deliveries, new price cuts across Tesla’s lineup, Ram electric pickup specs, and more.
- Tesla (TSLA) confirms new record deliveries, beats expectations
- Tesla (TSLA) slashes prices across all its electric vehicles again
- Tesla opens orders on cheaper $50,000 Model Y with 4680 cells
- Tesla Gigafactory Texas achieves production of 4,000 cars in a week, but trails behind Berlin
- Tesla co-founder JB Straubel is coming back as a board member
- Tesla launches CyberVault, a Cybertruck-inspired box with integrated EV home charging
- Tesla workers were sharing private videos from customer vehicles, concerning report claims
- 2025 Ram 1500 REV is a powerhouse EV truck with up to 500M range, 14,000 pounds towing
- GM sells over 20K EVs for the first time in Q1 with Chevy Bolt, Cadillac Lyriq sales heating up
- Rivian (RIVN) produces 9,395 EVs in Q1 remaining on track to hit 50K 2023 goal
- Rivian adds Performance dual motor R1T configuration and shares new Max pack ranges
