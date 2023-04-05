2025 Ram 1500 REV is a powerhouse EV truck with up to 500M range, 14,000 lbs towing

Ram finally revealed the details of its long-awaited first electric truck, the Ram 1500 REV. The electric truck will rival the Ford F-150 Lightning and upcoming Chevy Silverado EV with impressive targetted range, towing, and other features.

After teasing an electric Ram truck concept last year, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said:

Our Ram 1500 will outperform all competitors on the attributes customers care about most: range, towing, payload, and charge time.

Ram Trucks CEO Mike Koval also spoke about how the company would not be the first to release an electric truck on the market, with competitors like Ford and Rivan getting a jumpstart because they weren’t willing to sacrifice the “core attributes that make a truck” including towing and payload.

When Ram finally revealed its electric truck concept at CES in January, it generated a lot of hype with superficial features like grand saloon doors and detachable third-row seating.

Although many of these features didn’t make it to the Ram 1500 REV production model, released during the super bowl, the electric truck was still a hit with ram closing initial reservations five days later.

2025 Ram 1500 REV (Source: Stellantis)

Ram 1500 REV specs including range, towing, and charging

Ram released the details of its first electric truck at the New York International Auto Show on Wednesday showing impressive specs.

The new 2025 Ram 1500 REV, built on the new STLA large frame, will be offered in two options. The standard 168 kWh battery pack has targeted range of up to 350 miles. For longer range, the Ram 1500 REV electric truck offers an optional 229 kWh battery pack targeting range of up to 500 miles.

Ram’s electric truck will offer towing capabilties of up to 14,000 lbs and payload of up to 2,700 lbs. With 800V fast charging, the Ram 1500 REV can add rougly 110 miles of range in around 10 minutes.

In comparison, the Ford confirmed last year the F-150 Lightning XLT and Lariat trims have EPA estimates range of 320 miles with a 131 kWh battery. Ford’s Lightning has max tow capacity of 10,000 lbs and max payload of 2,00 lbs.

With dual 250 kW electric drive modules, 654 horsepower and 620 lb-ft of torque, Ram is targetting 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds for its electric truck.

The Ram 1500 REV will also come loaded with features to make it the right fit for work or emergency backup with vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-home (V2H), and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bi-directional charging.

Ram is offering five trims, including the Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Limited, and an all new, Tungsten.

2025 Ram1500 REV electric truck (Source: Stellantis)

Interior and exterior design

On the outside, the Ram 1500 REV stays close to the company’s roots with muscular body lines and fender openings stretched to cover 20 or 22-inch all terrain tires.

However, Ram did include a more modern, aerodynamic design with signature lit “tuning fork” LED headlamps, a lit RAM badge and one-touch frunk with 15 cu ft of space.

For new Tungesten models, the rear will feature a new power tailgate, a 115 V outlet in the bed, and new modern RAM badge.

Ram 1500 REV Tungsten interior (Source: Ram Trucks)

The interior features the “most technologically advanced RAM 1500 ever” with a host of new features including a new 14.5 inch touchscreen with Uconnect 5, a 12.3 inch digitial instrument cluster, an added 10.25 inch screen for the passenger, heads up display, and more.

Other features include an e-shifter, regen buttons (for normal or one pedal driving with max regen), push-button trailer steering knob, and accesory switch bank.

The 12.3 inch digital gauge includes a screen to display charge schedule (estimated charge times for Level 1 and Level 2), power flow, range impact, and charge levels.

Ram also teased a 1500 REV XR with “class-shattering range” that’s set to follow. Production for the 2025 Ram 1500 REV is expected by the end of the year with deliveries beginning in 2025.

Electrek’s Take

The Ram 1500 REV is unmistakenly a Ram truck first and an electric vehicle second, with a massive 229kWh battery pack.

Despite Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares repeatedly claiming there will not be enough EV battery minerals to meet the expected surging demand over the coming years, the automaker releases a power plant on wheels.

The Ram 1500 REV will undoubtedly have its fans between loyal brand followers and those looking for the added range and towing capabilities, but is this the right solution?