Tesla launches CyberVault, a Cybertruck-inspired box with integrated EV home charging

Tesla has launched the CyberVault, a Cybertruck-inspired box with integrated EV home charging, but it seems to be only for the Chinese market for now.

As we reported last week, Tesla was teasing the launch of a new product called CyberVault in China.

Today, the automaker fully unveiled the product, which it refers to as the “Tesla CyberVault home charging service package.”

Tesla describes CyberVault:

The Tesla CyberVault charging pile is tailor-made for the Chinese market. It weighs 13 kilograms and adopts the Cybertruck design language. The product is integrated with a protective outer box and charging equipment to meet customers’ needs for safety, economy, beauty and durability.

In fact, the “outer box” is really the only new product here. The CyberVault is mainly a box designed to contain a Tesla Wall Connector:

But interestingly, Tesla appears to be selling it as a complete home charging package that includes the installation:

Tesla CyberVault charging pile

Cables within 30 meters* and their foundation construction

A successful survey

Construction plan design and quotation

Charger installation and power transmission debugging

Up to 12 months warranty on installation work

Necessary auxiliary materials in the process of cable construction

When you consider that, it’s not a bad deal. Tesla is selling the CyberVault for ¥5,500, which is equivalent to about $800.

In the US, it’s hard to get a level 2 home charging station installed for less than $1,000.

Here a quick video that Tesla produced about the CyberVault:

Charge your Tesla, Energize your life🌟Cybervault is available now⚡️ pic.twitter.com/nG5iQ2kJjI — Tesla Asia (@Tesla_Asia) April 3, 2023

Electrek’s Take

I know this can be considered just a box, but it’s actually not a bad product. By not providing its mobile charging station with every car purchase anymore, Tesla is now offering a choice to owners between buying one or a Wall Connector.

This CyberVault allows owners to have a clean-looking installation with the mobile charger and be able to easily disconnect it to bring it on the road with them.

You don’t need to have your mobile charger with you all the time, but it is a good idea to have it if you are going on a road trip or for more extended distance travel.