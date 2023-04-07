 Skip to main content

Tesla (TSLA) slashes prices across all its electric vehicles again

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Apr 7 2023 - 3:07 am PT
36 Comments
Tesla

Tesla (TSLA) has implemented a new wave of price reductions across its entire lineup of electric vehicles.

Prices on some models are down by as much as $5,000 overnight.

After consistently and gradually increasing its electric vehicle prices over the last two years, Tesla has started bringing those prices down in 2023 to keep demand up.

It started with a big price drop in early January, and then some smaller price adjustments after with the latest coming in February for Model 3 and Model Y, and last month for Model S and Model X.

Now Tesla has implemented a new wave of price cuts, and it’s affecting every vehicle in the lineup.

Tesla Model 3 prices

Model 3 is seeing its base price come down from $42,990 to $41,990:

The base Model 3 is expected to use part of its $7,500 federal tax credit this month because it uses LFP battery cells from China.

The Model 3 Performance is also seeing its price go down by $1,000 to $52,990.

Tesla Model Y prices

The biggest difference in Model Y prices is the inclusion of the Model Y AWD in the configurator. The previously only “off-the-menu” item now starts at $49,990 in the online design studio:

As for the Model Y Long Range, it saw its price go from $54,990 to now $52,990 – making it one of the best deals ever.

The Model Y Performance also received a $2,000 price drop to now $56,990.

Tesla Model S prices

Model S and Model X have received the biggest overall price drops since the beginning of the year, and those prices drops are now continuing.

Tesla updated the Model S configurator to now start at just $84,990:

That’s down $5,000 from $89,990 yesterday and down $20,000 from $105,000, which was the price last year.

Top comment by edwong3

Liked by 11 people

That Long Range Model S for just under $85,000 looks quite appealing for someone in that market segment. Tesla is hitting hard and I don't see who can keep up.

View all comments

Even the Model S Plaid, a bona fide supercar, is now getting its price reduced to just $104,990 when it was selling for over $130,000 last year.

Tesla Model X prices

Like Model S, Model X has been seeing its price drop drastically over the last few months.

The electric SUV now starts at $94,990 – down $5,000 today:

The same goes for the Model X Plaid, which still sells for the same price as the Model S Plaid but is also down $5,000 at $104,990.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
TSLA stock

TSLA stock

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger