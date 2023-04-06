 Skip to main content

Tesla workers were sharing private videos from customer vehicles, concerning report claims

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Apr 6 2023 - 10:47 am PT
Tesla front-facing cameras

Tesla workers were sharing private videos filmed by customer vehicles, according to a concerning new report based on insiders.

Tesla vehicles are equipped with arrays of cameras that are primarily used for its Autopilot or Full Self-Driving package, but Tesla has also used the hardware to power new surveillance features like “TeslaCam” and “Sentry Mode,” which are basically integrated dashcam features.

While it’s not that different from any dashcam system, Tesla has run into issues for enabling improper surveillance that could break privacy laws in some jurisdictions.

Now another fear coming from these systems is emerging from a new report from Reuters.

The publication claims to have interviewed nine former Tesla employees who explained that workers would often internally share videos taken from customer vehicles:

But between 2019 and 2022, groups of Tesla employees privately shared via an internal messaging system sometimes highly invasive videos and images recorded by customers’ car cameras, according to interviews by Reuters with nine former employees.

Some former employees reported workers sharing embarrassing videos such as Tesla owners being filmed naked in their cars.

A former employee told the publication:

We could see inside people’s garages and their private properties. Let’s say that a Tesla customer had something in their garage that was distinctive, you know, people would post those kinds of things.

They were also sharing videos of crashes and other incidents, which is more related to their work and why they need to review those videos.

Ultimately, Tesla owners can choose whether or not Tesla can collect videos from its vehicles.

You assume you can choose. But you have no real control since it's not open source.

But they were also reportedly using the videos to create memes:

Other images were more mundane, such as pictures of dogs and funny road signs that employees made into memes by embellishing them with amusing captions or commentary, before posting them in private group chats. While some postings were only shared between two employees, others could be seen by scores of them, according to several ex-employees.

Tesla says that the videos it collects from its fleet are all anonymous and can’t be traced back to the owners, but it’s still problematic to share them like that.

Recently, the automaker released a new look at its privacy approach, including how it handles videos from your cars:

Processed directly on vehicle by defaultShared with Tesla but not associated with your accountShared with Tesla and associated with your account
Sentry Mode camera recordingsN/AN/A
Dashcam camera recordingsN/AN/A
Cabin camera dataIf opted in through Data SharingIf FSD Beta is enabled and safety critical event occurs
Autopilot camera recordingsIf opted in through Data SharingIn the occurrence of a safety critical event only
Location dataIf opted in through Data SharingIn the occurrence of a safety critical event only
SpeedN/AIn the occurrence of a safety critical event only
Voice commandsN/AN/A
Browsing historyN/AN/A
OdometerFor fleet analysis and improvementLast known value only, for warranty calculation
Charging dataIf third-party charging network usedIf Supercharger network used
Touchscreen interactionsN/A

