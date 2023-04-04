Candela’s latest electric speedboat is its most American model yet

Candela’s C-8 electric speedboat is famous for its hydrofoil design that lets it fly above the water’s surface. As the Swedish boatmaker aggressively expands its market around the world, the company has now announced a new variant that should prove even more popular in the US: the Candela C-8 Center Console.

Center console boats have gained immense popularity in the United States due to their versatility, functionality, and adaptability. These boats are designed with a central steering station, which allows for unobstructed 360-degree access around the vessel, providing plenty of room for fishing, socializing, and recreational activities.

Center console boats are also highly customizable, which is often more prized by American boaters. Their all-around appeal has cemented their position as a top choice for boating enthusiasts, especially recreational and sport fishermen, around the US.

Whereas the original Candela C-8 that I tested last year in Stockholm has a distinct luxury European vibe, the C-8 CC is certainly more American looking. I do a lot of fishing in Florida, where there’s basically only two styles of boat I regularly find myself in: kayaks and center consoles. And unless Candela plans to get in on the kayak market, a center console speedboat seems much more up their alley.

Based on Candela CEO Gustav Hasselskog’s remarks, that sounds like exactly what the company was aiming for. As Hasselskog explained:

With the Candela C-8 CC, we’re targeting the world’s top-selling segment of recreational boats. Whether you’re looking for socializing on board, watersports, or for that big catch, it will deliver a radically better experience than conventional fossil-fueled boats.

While the boat may look different than the C-8 we’re used to seeing, the core technology that makes it so efficient is all the same. In fact, the C-8 CC powered by Candela’s own revolutionary C-POD 75 kW motor uses 80% less energy than conventional center console boats.

How does it do it? The C-8 CC is able to offer such long range and high speed on relatively small batteries and motor thanks to its computer controlled hydrofoils. Those hydrofoils – similar to underwater airplane wings – lift the boat out of the water so it flies through the air instead crashing over the waves. The hydrofoils automatically make micro-adjustments to maintain stable flight, even in tight high-speed turns. Those hydrofoils are completely retractable, allowing the vessel to be trailered or even beached similarly to a typical planing hull boat.

The C-8 uses automotive batteries from the popular Volvo-owned electric car maker Polestar. The 69 kWh of battery capacity offers 57 nautical miles of range at 22 knots and a 30-knot top speed.

Candela tells us that’s three times longer range than any other electric speed boat on the market. With DC fast charging, a full charge takes just 45 minutes.

The energy efficiency compared to traditional combustion engine boats is quite striking when you consider some of the more powerful options popular with boaters in coastal fishing states like Florida. For example, a dual engine Boston Whaler 280 Outrage gets 1.7 mpg (2.4 liters per nm) at 25 knots, which is equivalent to around 20 kWh per nautical mile. The Candela C-8 uses just 1.2 kWh of energy per nautical mile at the same speed, or around 6% of the energy required by the Boston Whaler. Not only can the Candela go nearly 20x as far with the same amount of energy, but it does it more cleanly, quietly, and smoothly.

Anglers will find a number of other benefits to the new Candela C-8 CC, from the substantially lower “fuel” costs to the highly adjustable silent motor that can operate like a trolling motor at just 0.2 knots to avoid disturbing fish. The boat also doesn’t leave a wake, meaning anglers can fly through shore-protection no wake zones at high speed (though wildlife protection no wake zones should of course still be respected!).

As Hasselskog continued:

”Families seeking adventure can look forward to a smoother, more comfortable ride without worrying about seasickness. The C-8 CC boasts 90% lower fuel costs than conventional boats, translating to under 10 dollars for a full battery charge, which lasts a full day of typical usage. It’s really the best fishing machine. With foils down, it doesn’t drift and is incredibly stable. Our Candela C-POD motor is like a high-power outdrive combined with a slow-speed trolling motor in one unit.”

The C-8 CC is constructed entirely of carbon fiber, which along with other high end features like its 15.4″ navigation screen and free over-the-air updates for its UI and flight controller, likely helps contribute to the lofty US $390,000 price. That price is a tad higher than many combustion engine-powered center console powerboats, though there are plenty of others that cost more than the Candela.

You’ve got some time to save up for it though, since first deliveries in the US aren’t expected to begin until next summer. In the meantime, Candela is making good use of its new manufacturing facility in Stockholm by catching up on a backlog of C-8 orders from around the world

This isn’t Candela’s first time designing a C-8 version that is more focused on the US market. Last Fall we saw the Candela C-8 T-Top, which is a Florida-inspired version of the popular flying electric speedboat.

The company is also hard at work on commercial versions of its boats, including the upcoming 30-passenger electric ferry known as the Candela P-12.