Candela unveils Florida-inspired T-Top version of world’s longest range electric powerboat

Swedish electric boat maker Candela has just revealed the first images and details for its latest electric hydrofoil boat, the Candela C-8 T-TOP.

The best-selling Candela C-8 is the company’s flagship electric hydrofoil boat, which can cruise for 2.5 hours at 22 knots (25 mph or 40 km/h) but can reach higher speeds of around 30 knots (35 mph or 55 km/h).

Compared to other electric speedboats, the C-8 is many times more efficient, thanks to its pair of computer-controlled hydrofoils that help it fly above the water with the hull completely airborne.

While flying on its hydrofoils, it uses around 80% less energy than a traditional boat, which is what allows it to achieve its impressive range figures of over 50 nautical miles. A single charge of its Polestar battery is sufficient for a trip from Miami to Key Biscayne, Florida, and back.

And now with the new Florida-inspired Candela C-8 T-TOP, sunny-area boaters can ease up on the Coppertone while easing right out of the water.

The C-8 T-TOP uses a carbon fiber sunroof that does more than provide shade for the boat’s eight passengers. It also provides space for a number of new features designed for boaters who like to spend all day out on the water.

As someone who visits Florida quite often to stay with family, I’m intimately familiar with the Sunshine State’s boat culture. Nowhere else have I seen people spend so long, drinking so much, and doing so little on a boat bobbing around like a cork.

That hasn’t gone unnoticed by the Swedes, either. They designed the C-8 T-Top version to ensure that all-day boaters in areas sunnier than Stockholm have everything they need. The sturdy canopy can support several water toys on top, such as a pair of stand-up paddleboards, a kayak, or enough fishing rods to span an intercoastal bridge.

Water skis would also make a great addition, taking advantage of the C-8’s lack of a wake to perfect those big spray turns on the skis.

For more utility uses, the T-Top has mounts for extra equipment like radar, searchlights, or a VHF antenna. There are also interior downlight options and even a red light accessory to preserve the crew’s night vision when boating after dark.

Even after the 2.5 hours of cruising are up, the C-8 T-Top is designed to remain a relaxing place to hang out after dropping anchor.

There’s even an optional folding transom to create a spacious platform for diving, swimming, and other water sports.

The front cabin sleeps two adults and two kids and can be outfitted with a marine toilet. It’s not quite a houseboat, but it will still make for a comfortable overnight experience.

The Candela C-8 T-TOP is expected to make its US debut at CES on January 5, 2023.

While I haven’t personally had a chance to try the new T-Top, I was fortunate enough to be one of the first journalists to test out one of the first C-8 boats off the line.

It didn’t have all of its fancy interior installed, but I still had the chance to experience flying the boat as I took the controls and soared above the seas of the Swedish archipelago earlier this summer.

You can check out the fun time in my test flight video below.

