Ditch gas and oil with RYOBI’s 48V 30-inch electric riding mower at $2,299 ($1,700 off) in New Green Deals

Are you tired of dealing with the noise, pollution, and headache of using a standard gas-powered lawn mower? Well, it's time to replace that aging relic with RYOBI's 48V 30-inch electric riding mower. Delivering up to 1-acre of mowing per charge of the 50Ah 48V lead-acid battery, this mower will help you reduce noise, pollution, and maintenance to near-zero when talking your yard chores this spring. And, it's on sale for $1,700 off of the normal $3,999 going rate, making it $2,299 right now. This marks a new all-time low that we've tracked and comes in at an additional $200 below our last mention too.

Mow without gas or oil this spring

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 48V 30-inch Electric Riding Lawn Mower for $2,299 shipped. Typically $3,999 at Home Depot, our last mention was $2,499 and today’s deal delivers an additional $200 in savings. This drops a total of 43% off the normal going rate and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, making this a great time to pick it up, even though it’s not the latest lithium-ion mower from RYOBI

If you’re still using gas and oil to take care of lawn chores in 2023, well, it’s time to replace those aging fossil fuels with rechargeable batteries. That’s where RYOBI’s 30-inch 48V mower comes in. Packing a 50Ah 48V lead-acid battery, you’ll find that a single charge will net around an acre of mowing before you have to plug back in. There are three brushless motors and a 30-inch cutting deck that makes this a great option particularly for homeowners with fences and gates, as it’ll still fit through to get from your front to back yard. The deck has seven height positions ranging from 1.5 to 4.5 inches as well. Of course, like we mentioned, not a single drop of gas or oil is required for RYOBI’s battery riding mower, and yearly maintenance will be a fraction of what you’d have to do for an ICE engine.

Goal Zero’s Sherpa 100 PD/AC portable power banks hit all-time lows from $100 (Save $50)

Goal Zero’s official Amazon storefront is now offering one of our favorite everyday carry upgrades for its best price yet. We first tested out the Sherpa 100 PD Qi power bank a few years back, but since then it has remained a staple in our daily setups. Now Amazon is stepping in to make it more affordable than ever before, with a discount down to $99.99 shipped. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at 33% in savings as well as a match of the all-time low for only the second time. It’s the first discount in well over a month, too.

Goal Zero’s Sherpa 100 AC arrives as a more compact take on your traditional portable power station with a more streamlined design that’s centered around a 25,600mAh internal battery that powers everything from MacBooks to iPhones and more with its versatile I/O. There’s notably a 100W USB-C port, which comes supplemented by dual USB-A slots. And up on top you’ll find an integrated Qi charger for topping off devices without even needing to dig a cable out of your bag. Then for a better idea of what to expect, dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review.

Ditch gas and oil this spring with the SWFT FLEET e-bike

Best Buy is offering the SWFT FLEET E-bike for $699.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,000 at Best Buy, today’s deal comes in at the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time. In fact, it’s only $50 above the best price ever, which was set back in January. Ready to help you get around town this spring, the SWFT FLEET features a range of over 37 miles on a single charge. That means you’ll have plenty of charge to get to and from work without worrying about plugging in mid-day, but if you need that extra range, it’s easy enough to charge before heading home. You’ll find various pedal-assist modes to change how much either you or the bike is doing when riding, and, should you need, the bike can go up to 19.8 MPH by itself with no assistance. Of course, not a single drop of gas or oil is required to use this bike, making it a green way to get the wind in your hair and commute in 2023. Be sure to take a look at our hands-on review of the SWFT FLEET to take a deeper dive.

