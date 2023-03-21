New Hyundai IONIQ 6 owners will receive two years of free charging from Electrify America

DC fast charging network Electrify America announced its latest complimentary charging program available for EV owners today. Looking ahead, future owners of the upcoming Hyundai IONIQ 6 will receive two years of free 30-minute charging sessions on its network, offering speeds up to 350 kW – perfect for the electric streamliner’s 800V e-GMP platform.

Electrify America operates the largest fast-charging network in North America with businesses in the US and Canada. It currently operates over 800 charging stations, hosting approximately 3,500 chargers, and is investing over $2 billion in EV infrastructure to expand its footprint, consumer education, and charger access.

In addition to its growing footprint of DC fast chargers, Electrify America supports its customers by offering certain opportunities for complimentary charging, like on holidays such as Earth Day, for instance. Furthermore, the network has implemented free charging sessions for new EVs owners with various automakers, including Hyundai with the Kona Electric and IONIQ 5.

Today, EA announced it is expanding its free charging partnership with Hyundai by adding two years of sessions for owners of the upcoming IONIQ 6 streamliner EV.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 will come with two years of free charging

In a press release today, Electrify America detailed its latest complimentary charging program, which will enable Hyundai IONIQ 6 owners to take advantage of two years of unlimited 30-minute sessions from their date of purchase. EA’s current vice president of technology and soon-to-be president and CEO, Rob Barrosa, spoke:

We are excited for a third collaboration with Hyundai to offer customers hyper-fast charging experiences to EV owners. We look forward to helping advance the electric vehicle revolution with leading automakers such as Hyundai and their latest IONIQ 6 model.

IONIQ 6 owners will be some of the few EV drivers that can take advantage of the 350 kW charge speeds certain Electrify America DC fast chargers can provide, thanks to Hyundai Motor Group’s 800V e-GMP platform. Hyundai Motor North America’s vice president of product planning and mobility strategy, Olabisi Boyle, explained:

Our investment in the 800V e-GMP platform that enables DC fast charging aligned with customer research that our customers expect fast charging (10-80% in 18 mins) and high AER (361 miles). Our customer’s experience is further enhanced by our extended partnership with EA that provides complimentary access to the fastest charging network. The best-in-class and ultra-fast charging IONIQ 6 allows our customers to enjoy a fun EV driving experience. The extended partnership with Electrify America continues to provide our customers convenient and complimentary access to the fastest charging, especially on long-distance trips.

In late February, Hyundai shared initial pricing for the IONIQ 6 ahead of its official launch in the US this spring. We will be driving the all-electric streamliner for the first time in Arizona this week, so stay tuned for a full report on that experience.