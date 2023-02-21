Hyundai IONIQ 6 prices revealed ahead of spring debut in the US

After building the anticipation, Hyundai has finally revealed prices for its electrified streamliner sedan everyone’s been talking about. The Hyundai IONIQ 6 will have a starting MSRP of $41,600, with most trim levels available at US dealerships starting this spring.

Hyundai’s second dedicated electric vehicle, behind the wildly popular IONIQ 5, is about ready to hit showrooms across the US.

The IONIQ 6 shares the same 800V E-GMP platform with similar features – like ultrafast (350 kW) charging, vehicle-to-load (V2L), and more – as the IONIQ 5; but with several enhancements, the sporty and sleek electric sedan has its own distinct look and feel to it.

After the IONIQ 6 was officially unveiled last July, the electric sedan quickly gained the attention of the masses as one of the most aerodynamic and energy-efficient EVs with a drag coefficient of 0.22.

In fact, the IONIQ 6 debut edition with a matte black finish and 20-inch wheels sold out within 24 hours of its release as presales began in key markets, such as Germany, the UK, Norway, France, and the Netherlands.

EPA testing wrapped up last month, blowing away most expectations as the longest-range trim in the lineup: the IONIQ 6 SE Long Range RWD was officially rated at a whopping 361 miles.

The EPA also confirmed the IONIQ 6 SE Long Range RWD combined MPGe to be 140, placing it among the top two models on Fueleconomy.gov’s 2023 top 10 list with the Lucid Air.

After a long wait, Hyundai has finally released prices for the 2023 IONIQ 6 electric sedan ahead of its debut this spring in the US.

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 (Source: Hyundai)

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 prices in the US

Hyundai revealed IONIQ 6 prices for US customers Tuesday, showing that the starting price for the SE RWD standard range (240 miles) trim with a 52 kWh battery pack would have an MSRP of $41,600 ($42,715 including delivery).

Customers can choose from one of two battery pack options (53 kWh or 77.4 kWh) and two motor layouts (rear wheel motor only or both front and rear for all-wheel drive).

Meanwhile, the 361 EPA estimated IONIQ 6 SE Long Range with a 77.4 kWh has an MSRP of $45,500 ($46,615 with delivery).

Trim Level Electric Powertrain Range MSRP SE RWD Standard Range 149 hp rear motor 240 $41,600 SE RWD Long Range 225 hp rear motor 361 $45,500 SE AWD Long Range 320 hp dual motor 316 $49,000 SEL RWD 225 hp rear motor 305 $47,700 SEL AWD 320 hp dual motor 270 $51,200 Limited RWD 225 hp rear motor 305 $52,600 Limited AWD 320 hp dual motor 270 $56,100 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 prices and specs (source: Hyundai)

Hyundai says delivery charges for the 2023 IONIQ 6 will be $1,115. The IONIQ 6 will play a critical role as Hyundai strives to capture 7% of the global EV market.