Fisker taps ChargePoint as official public charging partner for North America

Fisker Inc. has announced Level 2 and DC Fast charging network ChargePoint as its North American partner to support its incoming EVs. The collaboration will provide future Fisker Ocean owners with access to over 400,000 roaming ports, including 16,700 fast chargers.

The second iteration of Fisker ($FSR) began production of its flagship EV, the Ocean, this past November with the help of Magna Steyr in Austria. Its limited edition One trim is already sold out as the American EV automaker continues to ramp up overseas and get the long-anticipated SUVs into the hands of reservation holders.

When those deliveries do arrive in the US and Canada, Fisker customers will be able to more easily locate and access the ChargePoint ($CHPT) network of managed and charging partner stations. Since its inception in 2007, ChargePoint has delivered over 145 million charging sessions to EV drivers across North America and Europe and now looks to add Fisker drivers to its customer base.

Credit: Fisker Inc.

Fisker and ChargePoint team up in North America

According to two separate press releases from each company, the new collaboration will give Fisker drivers with access to over 210,000 active charging ports managed directly by ChargePoint and over 400,000 roaming ports with partners. ChargePoint states that the roaming chargers combined with its nearly 17,000 DC fast chargers equate to over 80% of the public charging locations in North America.

As soon as customers in the US and Canada take delivery of their shiny new Fisker Ocean, they will be able to use the SUV’s navigation system to locate ChargePoint and roaming partner stations. They can also use the ChargePoint app. Either way, drivers will be able to filter for DC fast chargers and plan their route to their desired charger, all while receiving calculated arrival times. Chairman CEO Henrik Fisker spoke:

The minute they get their new Fisker Ocean, our owners want convenient and easy-to-locate public charging stations, a quick, easy experience when using a public charger, and super-simple payment options. Together with ChargePoint, we are providing a class leading public charging option for Fisker owners at delivery. ChargePoint is a leading charging network in North America, and their commitment to sustainable mobility makes the partnership a perfect fit for our customers and our business.

Unlike automotive partnerships with other charging networks (like Electrify America, for example), there does not appear to be any complimentary charging on the ChargePoint network included in a Fisker Ocean purchase, just streamlined access to its charger search tool. There are also no updates at this point regarding Fisker Ocean deliveries in North America, but the ChargePoint network will be ready when those EVs arrive.