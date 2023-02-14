Porsche goes full electric bike: Greyp Bikes now Porsche eBike Performance

When it comes to electric bikes, many automakers have started tossing their hats in the ring. But Porsche is one of the most aggressive so far at targeting the booming e-bike industry. The company’s latest announcement sees it rebranding Croatian e-bike company Greyp as Porsche eBike Performance.

The move actually rolls together three e-bike companies under the Porsche label, with electric bicycle drivetrain maker Fazua and Porsche’s own in-house e-bike group all becoming one big presumably happy family.

The saga started after Porsche created its own e-bikes a few years ago and began expanding into the electric two-wheeler space.

Porsche was already expanding its stake in Croatian electric supercar maker Rimac, and in doing so also scooped up a portion of Rimac’s daughter company Greyp.

Greyp’s high-performance electric bikes proved enticing to multiple companies that sought to acquire the e-bike maker, and so Porsche decided to buy the rest of Greyp, fully acquiring the electric bicycle company.

Porsche then followed up by acquiring the electric bicycle drivetrain manufacturer Fazua early last year.

All of Porsche’s e-bike endeavors are now being re-homed under one roof. As Greyp’s founder Mate Rimac explained, “the last step in that transformation is the name change to Porsche eBike Performance.”

Porsche eBike Performance was technically founded last August, though the company’s scope seems to be expanding.

At the time, Porsche founded two parallel e-bike companies.

The first of the two new companies became Porsche eBike Performance GmbH and was said to focus largely on the development of electric bicycle components including motors, batteries, and drive software.

Porsche eBike Performance GmbH was expected to draw heavily upon the technology developed by electric bicycle drive maker Fazua.

The second venture was named P2 eBike GmbH, and it was announced that the new company would use the drive technology developed by Porsche eBike Performance GmbH to produce complete electric bicycles for consumers.

Now it has been reported that the new business structure will include the German Porsche eBike Performance GmbH located in Ottobrunn, Germany, near Munich, and the Croatian Porsche eBike Performance Doo located in Sveta Nedelja, near Zagreb, Croatia.

Greyp is expected to live on as a brand within Porsche eBike Performance, though it is not yet clear to what degree the Greyp name will remain.

We’ve reached out to representatives for Greyp and will update if we hear back.

Electrek’s Take

It’s amazing how quickly automakers are now moving to snatch up a piece of the e-bike pie. Companies like Rivian, GM, Toyota, Polestar, Vinfast, BMW, and others are all tripping over each other while playing catch-up. Meanwhile, Porsche is rolling around with e-bike companies to spare.

Porsche is certainly ready to throw some real money around and that excites me as I think about what these companies can do with the help of Porsche’s resources.

That being said, I hope that companies like Greyp that had such strong company culture can still retain their character. I don’t want to be selfish here, but I was really enjoying the pairs of colorful Greyp socks that showed up in my mailbox each year at the holidays. That and riding those awesome e-bikes. Don’t ever change, Greyp!