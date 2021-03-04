Porsche joins fray, unveils 2 slick new e-bikes, and they cost exactly what you’d expect

Porsche’s just-announced Taycan Cross Turismo isn’t the company’s only electric vehicle grabbing headlines this morning. The automaker has also just launched two new full-suspension electric bicycles designed for both the streets and the trails.

The two new models, known as the Porsche eBike Sport and the Porsche eBike Cross, both feature full-suspension carbon fiber frames.

Porsche claims the frame designs follow an “organic shape inspired by the lines of the Porsche Taycan.”

Powering the two e-bikes is Shimano’s latest mid-drive electric motor system, the Shimano EP8. The lightweight 2.6 kg (5.7 lb) magnesium-cased motor was unveiled late last year and boasts up to 85 Nm of torque.

On the street-oriented Porsche eBike Sport, an electronic shifting Shimano transmission is paired with high-end Magura MT hydraulic disc brakes, providing exactly the kind of top-shelf component suite you’d expect from an e-bike bearing Porsche’s name.

The brake levers are integrated into the handlebars to hide all wiring and cables, while the rear shock is similarly integrated into the top tube to continue the streamlined theme throughout the bike.

Magura also supplied the fancy inverted front fork, while Fox provided the rear absorber. Supernova M99 high-spec LED lights are integrated into the handlebars and aerodynamic seat post, and Continental’s SpeedKing tires provide smooth rolling for urban rides.

















The off-road optimized Porsche eBike Cross sports a similar design but with several trail-ready components. The Magura MT trail brakes grip larger discs to produce less heat under intense braking and the mechanical Shimano XT 12-fold shifting system gives immediate fine-tune shift control that the Porsche eBike Sport’s fancier electronic shifter can’t match.

The Porsche eBike Cross also gets a hydraulically operated Crankbrothers dropper post to let riders dynamically adjust seat height in the middle of a run.

Both the Cross and the Sport can reach a top speed of 25 km/h under pedal assist, which is the legal limit for these types of electric bicycles across Europe.

The new e-bikes will be available later this spring where they will be offered in three frame sizes at Porsche dealerships and select specialist bicycle outlets.

The Porsche eBike Sport will be priced at $10,700, while the Porsche eBike Cross will be slightly more affordable at $8,549.



















If you have the cash for a Porsche Taycan, then you’ll likely be in the group that can at least consider a Porsche e-bike to go along with it. And Porsche has you covered if you ever want to bring them both along for the same trip.

That image at the top of the article of the bikes on the rear carrier of the just announced Taycan Cross Turismo isn’t only for show. Porsche actually specially developed that carrier for the job.

As the company explained:

Porsche has developed a unique strong load-bearing rear carrier for the new Taycan Cross Turismo that can be easily in-stalled, and is perfectly designed for transporting the eBikes. Thanks to long wheel rails and a high payload of 50 kilograms, up to two eBikes can be mounted and the tailgate can still be opened while loaded.

