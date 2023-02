Philips Hue LED smart filament bulbs drop to $30 each (25% off) in New Green Deals

By now you’ve almost certainly heard the whole spiel about switching your lights over to LED bulbs, but what about the benefits of smart home lighting? Philips Hue’s filament bulbs accomplish both, delivering LED lighting with the added perk of Siri, Alexa, and Assistant support all rolled into a stylish package. Not to mention, you can score one of the best prices yet on a 2-pack of the old school Edison-style bulbs right now, too. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Philips Hue LED filament bulbs deliver smarts and savings

Courtesy of Amazon today, we’re tracking quite the notable chance to finally upgrade any of those remaining incandescent bulbs still in use around the house. The retailer is now marking down a pair of popular options from Philips Hue, one of our favorite brands on the network for not just making the switch to LEDs, but also adding smart home features into your space. A 2-pack of its White Ambiance Dimmable Filament A19 light bulbs now sell for $59.99 with free shipping from Amazon. Typically fetching $40 each, you’re looking at 25% in savings and one of the best values to date on the bulbs at $10 off each.

This 2-pack of Philips Hue filament bulbs arrive with a unique design that’s meant to be shown off instead of hidden behind a lampshade or up in a recessed fixture. Each one packs the usual White Ambiance feature set, including dimmable lighting, adjustable color temperature, and support for Alexa and Assistant over Bluetooth. Throw in the Zigbee integration, and these vintage Edison-style bulbs also work with Siri and HomeKit thanks to the Hue hub. Then on top of looking slick with that old school filament design and the added smart features, there’s also the energy savings from making the switch to LED. That paired with automating your lights can save you even more cash.

Hover-1’s just-released Altai Pro electric motorbike sees first discount

Amazon is now offering the Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 Electric Bicycle for $2,599.99 shipped. Typically fetching $3,000, you’re looking at the very first price cut on this new release. Amounting to $400 in savings, this model just launched last fall and is now dropping to a new all-time low. Hover-1 Altai Pro may arrive as an e-bike, but its design screams more of motocycle vibes with a rugged frame that houses the 750W electric motors. It can travel 55 miles on a single charge and at top speeds of up to 28 MPH, all of which is thanks to the 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that refuels over night in 8 hours. Circling back to that unique frame design, there are two saddle bags, as well as storage racks, and not to mention the pair of 20-inch fat tires that help you handle uneven terrain. Hover-1 lastly outfits the Altai Pro with a headlight, taillights, turn signals, and side mirrors.

Greenworks helps you fight back against snow storms

Courtesy of Walmart, today we’re tracking the best discount ever on the Greenworks Pro 80V Electric Snow Blower. Dropping down to $249 shipped, you’d more regularly pay $400 for the unit with today’s discount delivering $151 in savings. We last tracked it at $300, with this markdown now stacking up to an added $51 in savings.

Greenworks and its Pro lineup of electric tools help you ditch gas and oil from all kinds of work around the house, and this snow blower is certainly no different. It arrives with a 20-inch deck for making quick work of everything from the whole driveway to patios, sideways, and other pathways around the home, with a design that comes powered by one of the brand’s DigiPro brushless motors for more torque than the competition. It can shoot snow 20 feet away to land on either side thanks to the 180-degree rotating chute, as well. Though the best part has to be the battery powered design, that ditches the need for running extension cords all around your property just to get the job done. All of that helps you tackle the rest of the winter with a more environmentally-friendly tool in your arsenal.

Jackery’s latest Explorer Pro power stations now on sale

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its recent Explorer 2000 Pro portable power station for $1,799 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $2,099, today’s offer amounts to $300 in savings while also marking the second-best discount to date. We did see it drop a bit lower back over the Black Friday shopping season last year, but this is still one of the first-ever chances to save.

Jackery’s Explorer 2000 Pro arrives as the brand’s most capable portable power station yet with a 2160Wh output. Its three AC outlets come backed by dual USB-A as well as a pair of 100W USB-C ports for topping off smartphones, MacBooks, and other gadgets. Then there’s the bundled SolarSaga 200W panel which delivers an off-grid setup.

After just launching late last fall, one of the very first chances to save on Jackery’s latest portable power station is now live. Courtesy of Amazon, the new Explorer 1000 Pro is now down to $999 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $1,099, you’re looking at $100 in savings to go alongside a match of the all-time low and only the second time we’ve seen it drop this low.

As another one of the latest additions to the Jackery power station stable, the new Explorer 1000 Pro arrives as one of its more capable offerings that comes centered around 1,002Wh internal battery which comes backed by a wide array of ports for powering all of the gear in your camping or tailgating setup. Three full sized AC outlets are perfect for more demanding appliances, but there’s also a pair of 100W USB-C ports alongside some other slots for topping off smartphones and other gadgets. All of that comes packed into a refreshed design that you can read all about in our launch coverage.

Segway’s latest electric scooters on sale for first times

Amazon is now offering some of the very first discounts across three of Segway’s latest Ninebot electric scooters. Headlining the batch is the Segway Ninebot F65, which clocks in with a $800.99 shipped sale price. You’d more regularly pay $900, with today’s offer stacking up to $99 in savings. It’s only the second time we’ve seen this particular scooter drop in price at all, coming within $36 of the all-time low set during the holiday shopping season last year.

Arriving as one of the latest entries in the Segway lineup, the new Ninebot F65 packs a 700W motor that enables this compact EV to travel up to 18.6 MPH. The internal battery also steps up to deliver an even more impressive 40.4-mile range, which should be smooth on the 10-inch pneumatic tires. There’s also some other staples from the Segway lineup like a dual breaking system, folding design for easily transporting between rides, and the ability to ride up 20% grade slopes.

Alongside the Segway Ninebot F65, a pair of even more capable EVs from the brand are seeing some of their first discounts. Also available via Amazon, you can clock-in as much as $300 in savings on the following scooters.

Save on Panasonic eneloop pro rechargeable battery power packs

Amazon is now offering Panasonic’s eneloop pro Rechargeable Battery Power Pack for $66.31 shipped. Down from $80, you’re looking at one of the best prices to date at $14 off. This comes within $1.50 of our previous mention from well before the holidays, and is the second-best price in the past year. Arriving with 12 total batteries, this bundle from Panasonic packs six AA and six AAs to help provide a notable way to cut down on single-use consumables in everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. In the box, you get everything you need including the companion charger and a carrying case, which holds all of the batteries themselves. And speaking of, the AAs come equipped with 2,450mAh charges while the smaller AAs only pack 950mAh capacities.

Those who can live with less batteries will also be able to save on the 10-pack eneloop pro rechargeable pack. This one sells for $60.80, and is down from the usual $70 going rate to mark the best discount in months. It isn’t going to be filled with as many batteries, as there are eight AAs and only two AAAs, but this bundle gets you in on the same action for less.

Emerson Sensi HomeKit thermostats tackle winter weather with Siri on sale from $66.50

Amazon is now offering the Emerson Sensi Touch Smart HomeKit Thermostat for $118.66 shipped. Dropping from its usual $169 going rate, this one hovered around $130 for a bit here and is now down to the second-best price yet. It comes within $1 of the all-time low last set back in October, and delivers as much as $50 in savings. Arriving just in time to help tackle the harsher winter weather that is blowing in across much of the country. Compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant out of the box, this is one of the more versatile and platform-agnostic solutions on the market. And living up to its name, this model also arrives with a touchscreen display for monitoring or adjusting temperatures without getting a smartphone or virtual assistant involved.

While shipping is delayed a bit, the standard Emerson Sensi Smart Thermostat will upgrade your Siri setup for less. Currently sitting at $66.50 on Amazon, this HomeKit-enabled accessory sports the same connectivity outlined above in a more simple package that ditches the touchscreen. Even so, it’ll upgrade your climate control just the same to fend off freezing temperatures this winter and beyond.

