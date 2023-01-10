SWFT FLEET e-bike with over 37 miles of riding per charge at new low of $650 in New Green Deals

Are you looking for a greener way to travel in 2023? Well, the SWFT FLEET E-bike is a great way to ditch gas and oil for your daily commute. This e-bike is capable of traveling over 37 miles on a single charge and even lets you ride at up to 19.8 MPH without having to pedal. The SWFT FLEET is on sale for $650 right now, which is a 35% discount to a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Ditch gas and oil in 2023 for your daily commute

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the SWFT FLEET E-bike for $649.99 shipped. Down from its normal rate of $1,000, today’s deal comes in at $150 below our last mention and is $100 under the previous best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This e-bike is perfect for getting around town as spring draws near in a few months. The SWFT FLEET features a range of over 37 miles on a single charge, which is plenty to get to and from work without having to plug in for many people. The battery could even be recharged mid-day if you needed extra range to get home, thanks to the compact design of the e-bike. On top of that, there’s various pedal-assist modes so you can change how much work either you or the electric motor does when riding. Speaking of the electric motor, it can propel you at up to 19.8 MPH by itself with no assistance, and potentially faster with you pedaling, making this a solid choice for getting around town without a single drop of gas or oil. Be sure to take a look at our recent hands-on review of the SWFT FLEET to take a deeper dive.

Greenworks New Year’s sale takes 23% off top 23 electric mowers, snow blowers, much more

Greenworks is celebrating the start of the new year by launching a sale to kick off 2023 by leaving gas and oil in the past. Taking 23% off its top 23 items to start off 2023, applying code HAPPY2023 at checkout will deliver some of the best prices we’ve seen to date. Shipping is free in orders over $100, covering nearly everything in the sale. A favorite has one of the most capable lawn care solutions in the Greenworks stable on sale, with its 25-inch Pro 60V Self-Proprelled Electric Mower marked down to $577.50. Normally fetching $750, you’re looking at a rare chance to save and a new all-time low at $172 off. Powered by a pair of included 4Ah batteries, this Pro 60V electric mower from Greenworks arrives with a 25-inch cutting deck for making quick work of getting the lawn in order this spring. It features a 2-in-1 bagger or mulcher design and the self-propelled motors help make sure the 80-minute runtime isn’t too much of a chore.

Alongside the mower we highlighted above, the Greenworks New Year sale is also marking down a collection of other electric tools. Ranging from additional mowers and lawn care gear to high-end electric snow blowers for making it through winter, there are two pages worth of discounts eligible for the 23% in savings. You can shop everything here, but we also highlight some additional top picks below.

Segway SuperScooter GT1 sees off-season discount

Courtesy of Wellbots, all of the best New Green Deals going live today are focused on this offer on the recently-released Segway SuperScooter GT1. Having just hit the scene last fall, this high-end electric scooter is now down to its best price yet of 2,249 shipped. Applying code NEW10 at checkout lets you score an extra $10 off, too. This is down from the usual $2,800 going rate for one of the very first times, beating out our previous $2,399 mention to deliver the best discount yet. It’s as much as $561 in savings and a new all-time low.

Segway’s new SuperScooter GT1 arrives centered around a 1,008Wh battery that powers the 3000W rear-wheel drive motor. Capable of accelerating to 30 MPH in under 8 seconds, you’re looking at a more commuter-ready 37.3 MPH top speed to pair with its 43.5-mile range. Everything is then packed into an aircraft-grade aluminum frame with front and rear suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, and 11-inch tubeless tires.

New Tesla deals

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

Additional New Green Deals

