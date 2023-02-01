Save 49% on ALLPOWERS’ 200W foldable solar panel at low of $239 in New Green Deals

Are you ready to finally take a step toward living life off-grid? Well, ALLPOWERS’ 200W solar panel is a great place to start. It’s said to be 24% more efficient than other panels on the market, and lets you generate more energy with the same amount of sun. With a MC-4 connector and multiple adapters in the box, this panel is on sale for $239, which is a full 49% below its normal going rate, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Start your off-grid journey with this 200W solar panel

The official ALLPOWERS Amazon storefront is offering its latest 200W Foldable Solar Panel for $239.40 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $469 typically, this solar panel just fell to $399 at Amazon. Today’s deal saves another 40% from the already discounted price, is 49% below its original rate, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This solar panel features a monocrystalline design that features up to a 24% conversion efficiency, which allows it to “generate more energy and perform better than conventional solar panels.” Designed to help you either jumpstart or expand a solar setup, this panel is great for your at-home or on-the-go off-grid power system. It features a MC-4 output of 25A max and there’s also different sized connectors included too, with both MC-4 to Anderson and MC-4 to DC depending on what you need.

Hover-1’s just-released Altai Pro electric motorbike sees first discount at $400 off

Amazon is now offering the Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 Electric Bicycle for $2,599.99 shipped. Typically fetching $3,000, you’re looking at the very first price cut on this new release. Amounting to $400 in savings, this model just launched last fall and is now dropping to a new all-time low. Hover-1 Altai Pro may arrive as an e-bike, but its design screams more of motocycle vibes with a rugged frame that houses the 750W electric motors. It can travel 55 miles on a single charge and at top speeds of up to 28 MPH, all of which is thanks to the 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that refuels over night in 8 hours. Circling back to that unique frame design, there are two saddle bags, as well as storage racks, and not to mention the pair of 20-inch fat tires that help you handle uneven terrain. Hover-1 lastly outfits the Altai Pro with a headlight, taillights, turn signals, and side mirrors.

On a more affordable side of the e-bike market, Hover-1 also has its Instinct model that clocks in with a $999 price tag. This one trades in the more rugged motorcycle aesthetic of the lead deal for a traditional e-bike build that can still handle traversing 40 miles on a single charge. It just clocks in with a 15 MPH top speed thanks to the 350W motor and 26-inch tires. Still, at far less cash than the lead deal, this is a much more affordable option for getting an EV in your garage ahead of spring.

Greenworks helps you fight back against snow storms

Courtesy of Walmart, today we’re tracking the best discount ever on the Greenworks Pro 80V Electric Snow Blower. Dropping down to $249 shipped, you’d more regularly pay $400 for the unit with today’s discount delivering $151 in savings. We last tracked it at $300, with this markdown now stacking up to an added $51 in savings.

Greenworks and its Pro lineup of electric tools help you ditch gas and oil from all kinds of work around the house, and this snow blower is certainly no different. It arrives with a 20-inch deck for making quick work of everything from the whole driveway to patios, sideways, and other pathways around the home, with a design that comes powered by one of the brand’s DigiPro brushless motors for more torque than the competition. It can shoot snow 20 feet away to land on either side thanks to the 180-degree rotating chute, as well. Though the best part has to be the battery powered design, that ditches the need for running extension cords all around your property just to get the job done. All of that helps you tackle the rest of the winter with a more environmentally-friendly tool in your arsenal.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the ALLPOWERS 200W solar panel on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the ALLPOWERS 200W solar panel on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.