Luxury EV maker Lotus to go public on the Nasdaq via SPAC under ticker ‘LOT’

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Jan 31 2023 - 9:03 am PT
1 Comment
Lotus-LOT-EV

The iconic Lotus brand is going public on the US Nasdaq exchange under the ticker LOT as the pioneering luxury EV maker looks to become a global competitor.

Founded in 1948, Lotus is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year after growing to become a renowned sports car manufacturer.

In June 2017, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, better known as Geely, bought majority ownership (51%) in Lotus Cars. Geely has scooped up several brands like Volvo, who also owns Polestar, with plans to accelerate their efforts to go electric.

In addition, Geely provides support to help its brands sustain growth while transitioning to new technology like electric vehicles and AI.

The original founder, Colin Chapman, was keen on lightness as the key to a great sports car, which is still a significant part of the brand’s DNA today. Lotus Technology, the global “intelligent tech” division of Lotus Group, takes the best of what the brand has accumulated over the past 75 years and injects it with modern innovations like EV batteries, energy management, and electric motors.

Lotus unveiled the “world’s first pure electric British hypercar,” the Enivja, in 2019 with 2000 hp and a starting price tag of over $2 million.

Meanwhile, Geely’s plans for the brand were much more extensive, announcing plans to produce four new electric vehicles, including two SUVs. Shortly following the exciting news, Lotus revealed a new lightweight EV platform to support the expansion of an all-electric lineup.

This past October, we got a glimpse of what the Lotus brand of the future could look like with the fully electric Eletre hyper SUV. The Eletre is part of a “new breed of pure electric SUVs” with 0 to 60 mph in under three seconds and starting price tag of around $95,000.

Lotus-LOT-EV-1
Lotus Eletre, all-electric hyper SUV (Source: Lotus)

Deliveries are expected to begin in China this quarter, followed by the UK and EU later this year. However, Lotus is also planning a US expansion for future delivery of the Eletre EV.

To help expand the brand and gear up for a US launch, Lotus is now planning to go public on the US-based Nasdaq exchange under the ticker LOT.

Lotus (LOT) goes public in the US to expand EV brand

In a press release today, Lotus said it has agreed to merge with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (LCAA) to become a publicly traded company.

Lotus is expected to keep its name, “Lotus Technology,” and will trade on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker LOT.

CEO of Lotus Tech, Mr. Qingfeng Feng, is excited about the new business collaboration, explaining:

We believe the proposed Business Combination and listing will help position Lotus Tech as a leading global luxury EV company and will enable us to further execute our strategy, accelerate our growth, and importantly, further our mission to steer the industry towards a more sustainable future.

The value of the combined business is around $5.4 billion, while Lotus’s existing shareholders, including Geely and NIo Capital, will retain their interests and own 89.7% of the equity.

Through a manufacturing partnership with Geely, Lotus has access to the company’s 150,000 annual EV unit capacity and dedicated EV manufacturing facility in Wuhan, China.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

geely

geely
lotus

lotus

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising