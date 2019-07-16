Lotus unveils its Evija, a stunning $2 million 2000 horsepower all-electric hypercar

Lotus unveiled its all-electric Evija hypercar today, touting it as the world’s most powerful production road car. It starts at £1.7 million ($2.1 million).

Evija has target figures of of 2,000 PS of power and 1,700 Nm of torque, with Lotus claiming it can get from 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in less than three seconds.

Lotus also says it can get to 300 km/h in less than nine seconds, “which is better than any other direct competitor.” It has a top speed of over 200 mph (320 km/h).

Evija uses four motors, and a 70 kWh battery pack with 2,000 kW output. Lotus is claiming a driving range of 250 miles (402 km).

Evija’s battery has the ability to accept an 800 kW charge, which would allow for a full charge in nine minutes, whenever that’s commercially possible.

With existing charging tech, Evija will be able to charge to 80% in 12 min. and 100% in 18 mins. using a 350 kW charging unit. Lotus notes that it’s “in discussions with external suppliers on a charging solution for customers.”

Some more details from Lotus:

Ultra-lightweight carbon fibre monocoque makes it the world’s lightest production EV hypercar, at 1,680kg

Mid-mounted battery pack echoes celebrated Lotus mid-engined sports car layout

World-first main and dipped beam laser lighting technology

Comprehensive personalisation and experiential programmes for customers

Designed, engineered and hand-built at Lotus’ famous home in Hethel, UK

The four-wheel drive Evija contains ESP stability control, but interestingly, Lotus points out an electro-hydraulic system is used for its steering.

Evija’s carbon fiber body has a Venturi tunnel running through each rear quarter. Russell Carr, Design Director of Lotus Cars, said:

“We studied how Le Mans race cars use air flow creatively to go over, under and around the vehicle, but also through it. This concept of ‘porosity’ is key to the Evija and has enabled us to create a timeless design with exceptional amounts of downforce.”

Lotus has previously announced it will only make 130 Evijas. It starts production in 2020.

Here are some more photos of Evija:

And here’s a video Lotus released:

Electrek’s Take

Evija looks incredible. We’re still wrapping our heads around the specs Lotus is giving here, but Evija compares to Battista, the 1900 horsepower limited-run electric hypercar Pininfarina unveiled earlier this year.

Very few will have the chance to drive or own a car like this — those with any remote interest may still want to wait for the next Tesla Roadster, at a fraction of the price. But we love to see automakers push the limits of electric performance, and this is one sharp hypercar.

