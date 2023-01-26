Segway’s latest Ninebot electric scooters see first discounts in New Green Deals

Winter weather might not be the best time to actually cruise around an electric scooter, but the off season is the perfect chance to lock-in some savings on a new EV. Three recently-released offerings from Segway are getting in on the discounts today, delivering some of the very first chances to bring home the new reveals for less than MSRP. Broken down below the fold, we also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Segway’s latest electric scooters on sale for first times

Amazon is now offering some of the very first discounts across three of Segway’s latest Ninebot electric scooters. Headlining the batch is the Segway Ninebot F65, which clocks in with a $800.99 shipped sale price. You’d more regularly pay $900, with today’s offer stacking up to $99 in savings. It’s only the second time we’ve seen this particular scooter drop in price at all, coming within $36 of the all-time low set during the holiday shopping season last year.

Arriving as one of the latest entries in the Segway lineup, the new Ninebot F65 packs a 700W motor that enables this compact EV to travel up to 18.6 MPH. The internal battery also steps up to deliver an even more impressive 40.4-mile range, which should be smooth on the 10-inch pneumatic tires. There’s also some other staples from the Segway lineup like a dual breaking system, folding design for easily transporting between rides, and the ability to ride up 20% grade slopes.

Alongside the Segway Ninebot F65, a pair of even more capable EVs from the brand are seeing some of their first discounts. Also available via Amazon, you can clock-in as much as $300 in savings on the following scooters.

Save on Panasonic eneloop pro rechargeable battery power packs

Amazon is now offering Panasonic’s eneloop pro Rechargeable Battery Power Pack for $66.31 shipped. Down from $80, you’re looking at one of the best prices to date at $14 off. This comes within $1.50 of our previous mention from well before the holidays, and is the second-best price in the past year. Arriving with 12 total batteries, this bundle from Panasonic packs six AA and six AAs to help provide a notable way to cut down on single-use consumables in everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. In the box, you get everything you need including the companion charger and a carrying case, which holds all of the batteries themselves. And speaking of, the AAs come equipped with 2,450mAh charges while the smaller AAs only pack 950mAh capacities.

Those who can live with less batteries will also be able to save on the 10-pack eneloop pro rechargeable pack. This one sells for $60.80, and is down from the usual $70 going rate to mark the best discount in months. It isn’t going to be filled with as many batteries, as there are eight AAs and only two AAAs, but this bundle gets you in on the same action for less.

Emerson Sensi HomeKit thermostats tackle winter weather with Siri on sale from $66.50

Amazon is now offering the Emerson Sensi Touch Smart HomeKit Thermostat for $118.66 shipped. Dropping from its usual $169 going rate, this one hovered around $130 for a bit here and is now down to the second-best price yet. It comes within $1 of the all-time low last set back in October, and delivers as much as $50 in savings. Arriving just in time to help tackle the harsher winter weather that is blowing in across much of the country. Compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant out of the box, this is one of the more versatile and platform-agnostic solutions on the market. And living up to its name, this model also arrives with a touchscreen display for monitoring or adjusting temperatures without getting a smartphone or virtual assistant involved.

While shipping is delayed a bit, the standard Emerson Sensi Smart Thermostat will upgrade your Siri setup for less. Currently sitting at $66.50 on Amazon, this HomeKit-enabled accessory sports the same connectivity outlined above in a more simple package that ditches the touchscreen. Even so, it’ll upgrade your climate control just the same to fend off freezing temperatures this winter and beyond.

Segway’s Ninebot E22 electric scooter gets you in the EV game for $452 (Reg. $620), more

Amazon now offers the Segway Ninebot E22 Electric Kick Scooter for $452.59 shipped. Normally fetching $620, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at 27% off. We’ve only seen this model sell for less once before during a limited-time sale back in November, and this $168 discount is still one of the first chances to save some serious cash, period. Equipped with a 300W motor, Segway’s E22 scooter can handle everything from quick trips to the store to slightly longer commutes and even joyrides. It sports a 13.7-mile range on a single charge, and can handle going 12.4 MPH. There’s a dual braking system for some added peace of mind, as well as a lightweight build that only weighs 28 pounds to help making transporting the EV when you’re not riding on it a bit more convenient.

To go alongside the more traditional EV on sale above, Amazon is also marking down two different versions of Segway’s Ninebot self-balancing electric scooters. These ride-on vehicles are powered by electric just the same, but are a bit more high-tech compared to the usual scooter form-factor above.

