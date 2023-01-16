SWFT ZIP e-bike with 37-mile range at best price of $1,000 ($500 off) in New Green Deals

Now that we’re a few weeks into 2023, it’s time to start making progress on your New Year’s resolutions. If one of your resolutions is to be greener, then the SWFT ZIP e-bike is a great way to start tackling that resolution. It can travel up to 37 miles on a single charge and the top speed is just under 20 MPH. On sale right now for $1,000, this $500 discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Ride around town on the SWFT ZIP e-bike at a new low

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the SWFT ZIP E-bike for $999.99 shipped. Down from $1,500 at Best Buy normally, today’s deal saves an additional $200 from our last mention in August and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Typical e-bikes go for around 20 to 30 miles on a charge, but the SWFT ZIP can trek for up to 37 miles per charge. The top speed clocks in at just under 20 MPH as well, meaning you’ll be able to travel to and from work, the grocery store, or a friend’s house. Of course, being battery-powered, you won’t need a single drop of gas or oil for this, making the SWFT ZIP an eco-friendly way to travel in 2023. Plus, there’s a built-in display that showcases the battery output, how much charge is left, your current speed, and range.

Vitamix FoodCycler indoor composting unit ‘reduces waste by 90%’ at $280 (Reg. $400)

Amazon is now offering the Vitamix FoodCycler for $280 shipped. Regularly $400 and currently fetching as much directly from Vitamix, this is a $120 price drop, $20 under our previous mention, and matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Today’s offer also marks the first notable price drop since Black Friday 2022 and the first time we have seen it down this low since last summer. The FoodCycler is an odorless indoor food composting unit – it can be used just about anywhere with a power outlet – that provides both a convenient and environmentally-conscious way to deal with kitchen waste. It is able to reduce food waste by “up to 90%” by transforming scraps into useable fertilizer including everything from fruit cores and vegetable peels, to chicken bones, and more.

Your yard will thank you for getting this electric dethatcher

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 15-inch 13A Electric Dethatcher and Scarifier for $155.26 shipped. Down from $199, today’s deal saves $44 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You might not need a dethatcher right now, but spring is only a few months away. This dethatcher will help revitalize your yard once it thaws out and features a 13A motor that rakes a 15-inch wide path to get the job done quickly. On top of dethatching, it features a scarfier function that cuts grass roots for thicker and healthier lawns. The spring steel tines use AirBoost technology for “maximum thatch pickup.” Of course, being electric, not a single drop of gas or oil are required and you’ll never have to tune it up.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the SWFT ZIP e-bike on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the SWFT ZIP e-bike on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.