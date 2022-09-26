ONYX CTY2 e-bike with 60 miles of range returns to all-time low at $3,500 in New Green Deals

The ONYX CTY2 is the brand’s latest electric motorbike, and also much more affordable than the RCR e-bike. Delivering the ability to ride for 60 miles on a single charge at up to 20 MPH, the ONYX CTY2 is on sale for only the second time that we’ve tracked at $200 off. This is a match for our last mention and all-time low, coming in at $3,500. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

ONYX CTY2 e-bike on sale for only the second time

Wellbots is offering the ONYX CTY2 City E-Bike for $3,499.69 shipped with the code CTY200 at checkout. Down from a list price of $3,699, today’s deal marks the second discount that we’ve seen since it was available on Indiegogo in 2018. This e-bike is ONYX’s more affordable model compared to the RCR while still delivering plenty of function. It packs a 60-mile range and can reach a top speed of 20 MPH. Designed to get you to and from work without a single drop of oil or gas, this e-bike is great for the upcoming fall weather now that it’s starting to cool off outside. Plus, it connects to the ONYX BMS app on your iPhone or Android smartphone for monitoring the e-bike. Take a deeper dive in our launch coverage from earlier this year.

Earthwise pole hedge trimmer with nearly 10-feet of reach falls to $97

Amazon is offering the Earthwise Cordless 20V Pole Hedge Trimmer for $97.39 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of around $110, this marks the best price that we’ve seen since February and is the second-lowest of 2022 so far. While normal hedge trimmers are great for using with smaller bushes, today’s lead deal helps you easily reach up to nine foot five inches. That’s thanks to its 6-position adjustable extension pole which makes this hedge trimmer quite versatile all around. On top of that, it doesn’t use a single drop of gas or oil to function, making it a planet-friendly choice when it comes to trimming your hedges. The 20-inch dual-action blade also can cut up to 5/8-inch branches which is pretty thick all things considered.

Rad Power celebrates 500,000 riders with up to $400 off e-bike sale: RadExpand 5 $1,399, more

Today, Rad Power Bikes is celebrating its 500,000th rider by launching an up to $400 off sale across its popular selection of e-bikes. Shipping is free across the board. While the savings apply to many different form-factors of electric vehicles, the RadExpand 5 Electric Folding Bike at $1,399 is a top pick. This model just launched earlier in the year for $1,599 and has been selling for as much since. Today’s offer now delivers $200 in savings alongside the first chance to save and a new all-time low.

Delivering a space-saving design, the RadExpand 5 merges all of the usual Rad Power Bikes features with a build that can fold closed when not in use. Its 750W electric motor can carry 275 pounds at up to 20 MPH over a 45-mile range. We found it to be a worthwhile option in our hands-on review from the spring. Though if you’re looking for something more full-featured, there are some other top picks from the sale at 9to5Toys.

New Tesla deals

Google Nest Learning Thermostat regulates fall temps with Assistant at $189 (Save $50)

