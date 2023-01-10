Rimac offers extensive factory tour, challenges industry to try and copy it… if it can

Electric hypercar manufacturer Rimac Group has delivered its latest peek behind its factory doors in Jankomir, Croatia, taking YouTube’s Misha Charoudin on a tour, which includes a cafeteria loaded with clementines, the Rimac Nevera assembly lines, and a look at Mate Rimac’s private vehicle collection. What may be most interesting about this hour-long video seen below is Rimac’s confidence in its technology, sharing extensive design details while imploring others to try and do it better.

Rimac Automobili was founded in Croatia in 2009 and has been developing technologically advanced electric hypercars since. Its first EV, the Concept_One, was introduced in 2016 and is considered one of the world’s fastest production vehicles, although that production run only consisted of eight units.

Rimac followed up with the Concept_Two – which debuted in 2018 – and eventually evolved into its production form, renamed the Nevera. This larger scaled EV officially began the start of production in mid-2022 after years of development and delays brought on during the pandemic.

Rimac Group is currently erecting a new $224 million headquarters in Zagreb, Croatia, which will be home to its Rimac Bugatti joint venture with Porsche, Rimac Automobili, and Rimac Technology — the group’s separate arm that develops batteries, converters, and other vehicle systems for itself and other OEMs.

In the meantime, Rimac set up a temporary factory in the Zagreb neighborhood of Jankomir. However, with over 700 people already working there, it doesn’t seem very temporary at all. As you’ll see in the video below, there’s a lot to gawk at and very little is hidden from the public eye.

Source: YouTube/@mgcharoudin

Check out this Rimac factory tour led by Mate Rimac himself

The video was posted to YouTube by Misha Charoudin this week and was also shared on Rimac’s social channels. Although the entire tour video exceeds an hour, it’s easy to stay engaged if you’re a fan of all hypercars and/or Rimac’s impressive growth in such a short period – a feat the company’s founder is quite proud of and even says so in the first couple seconds of the video:

This is so hard to do, you know. If you’d like, if you want to copy what we do, spend a week here, I don’t care. If you can do it and can do it better, be my guest. You deserve it, to be better. You know. You deserve it.

Bold words indeed, but one look at the Rimac Nevera’s specs on paper and the growing number of speed records it’s already garnered on the track, there’s no denying that the young Croatian automaker is onto something. In watching the entire factory tour, it’s clear that Rimac’s quick success starts all the way at the beginning of the facility in its cafeteria, where it delivers mounds of fresh produce to its staff each day, and extends all the way up past powertrain development to the company’s own EV battery cell production.

You get a glimpse of all of this plus more in Charoudin’s video, which is led by Rimac himself, who speaks candidly and confidently throughout the entire walk-through, with only one or two instances of internal technology blurred out from the public’s eye. He even takes the cameras into the room of his private vehicle collection, which includes early half-finished prototypes of the company’s hypercars.

We highly recommend putting some time aside to watch the entire video below to grasp where this hypercar maker currently stands and where it is headed. Check it out.