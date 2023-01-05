Renogy’s 200W solar panel delivers 1,000Wh with five hours of sunlight at $220 in New Green Deals

Is one of your 2023 New Year’s resolutions to be more green? Well, Renogy’s 200W solar panel is the perfect way to start off the year. Able to deliver up to 1,000Wh of energy with just five hours of sunlight, this is a great choice for both multi-panel setups as well as single-panel configurations depending on what your needs are. On sale for $220 right now, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked in the past 12 months, coming within $10 of the all-time low in that timeframe. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Start 2023 off right by going solar

Amazon is offering the Renogy 200W High-Efficiency Monocrystalline Solar Panel for $219.98 shipped. Down from $255 at Amazon, today’s deal is particularly notable as it’s the second-best discount that we’ve seen in the past 12 months, coming in at just $10 above the all-time low. This solar panel is perfect for powering your home, RV, or shed. It supports wind loads of 2400Pa and snow of up to 5400Pa. With the ability to produce up to 1,000Wh of energy in a five hour period of sunlight, this model is great for multi-panel setups for larger homes or even single-handedly running an off-grid shed. So, no matter what your end goal is, if going green is a New Year’s resolution for 2023, then this will be a great way to kick off the year.

Ride around town on the Hover-1 Alpha electric scooter

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Alpha Electric Scooter for $298 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $450, and recent sale of $350, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This electric scooter packs a 450W motor and can traverse inclines of up to 15 degrees with its 10-inch wheels. There’s a 12-mile range from the built-in battery and it can reach up to 18 MPH top speeds. You’ll also find a one-step folding system and cruise control for some added creature comforts when riding. Plus, the full LCD display ensures you can know when high speed mode is activated, what your current speed is, and how long of battery life is left. There’s also built-in head and tail lights too, which help when riding at night. Of course, not a single drop of gas or oil is required, making this a green alternative to get around town in 2023.

Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer doesn’t need gas or oil

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 1,550 PSI Corded Electric Pressure Washer for $74.75 shipped. Down 25% from its normal going rate of $100, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While winter is in full swing, it might be nice to dream about blasting away the grime once spring rolls around. The spray wand features a nozzle that twists to control the output pressure and it can deliver up to 1,550 PSI at up to 1.4GPM. There’s also a wheel and rim brush included with your purchase to help clean salt and brine off the car. Plus, the total stop system automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger isn’t pulled. On top of all these features, you won’t have to use a single drop of gas or oil with this pressure washer, making this a greener alternative to gas-powered models.

Hover-1’s new Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter with 37-mile range hits $1,300 (Save $500)

Amazon is now offering the Hover-1 Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter for $1,299.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,800, you’re looking at a notable discount to start off 2023 with a new EV at $500 off. This is the second-best price to date and the lowest we’ve seen in 2 months at within $63 of the all-time low and one of the only markdowns yet. Delivering quite the capable ride, the Hover-1 Night Owl packs a folding design that comes centered around 1,400W of power. The two 10.5-inch offroad tires deliver a smooth ride for all 37 miles of its built-in range, with a 31 MPH top speed completing the package alongside front and rear suspension.

New Tesla deals

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

Additional New Green Deals

