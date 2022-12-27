Aventon Adventure step-thru e-bike with 45-mile range hits $1,700 in New Green Deals

If you’re looking for a new way to get around town, then the Aventon Adventure step-thru fat tire e-bike is a great way to travel this winter, as well as into the spring and summer. WIth 4-inch wide tires, it’ll glide across a wide range of surfaces. Plus, with the powerful 1,130W peak motor and 720Wh battery, you’ll be able to travel at up to 28 MPH for as far as 45 miles on a single charge. It’s on sale for $300 off right now at Best Buy, coming in at $1,700 from its normal $2,000 going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Travel 45 miles on a single charge with the Aventon Adventure

Best Buy is offering the Aventon Adventure Step-Thru E-Bike for $1,699.99 shipped in all colors. Down $300 from its normal list price, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen, though it has fell to $1,599 one time over the summer. This e-bike features 4-inch wide fat tires as well as front suspension with 80mm of travel to be able to absorb almost any bump in your path. There’s a powerful 1,130W peak motor here and a large 720Wh battery, letting this e-bike travel just about anywhere. It ships as a class II e-bike, however, it can be configured as a class III with speeds. The integrated fenders will help keep you “safe and clean in even the worst conditions.” The Adventure can reach top speeds of up to 28 MPH and packs a range of up to 45 miles on a single charge. Plus, the step-thru chassis makes it easier to get on or off the bike. There’s also an Aventon app which lets you store rides and share them with friends or family too. Finally, no gas or oil will be required at all for this e-bike to funciton. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

Anker’s new PowerHouse 1229Wh hits nicest price yet at $420 off, more from $30

Today only, as part of its New Years Sale, Amazon is now discounting a collection of Anker portable power stations, Thunderbolt docks, and other gear with free shipping across the board. Amongst all of the other discounts, its entire collection of off-grid energy solutions are now on sale and the headliner falls to the 757 PowerHouse 1229Wh at $979.99. Normally fetching $1,400, today’s offer is marking one of the first discounts to date, and arrives with a whopping $420 in savings attached. We last saw it at $1,250 earlier in the fall, and now this holiday price cut is well undercutting that with an all-time low attached.

Delivering one of its most capable portable power station yet, this 757 model just launched earlier in the spring with the ability to dish out 1,500W of power over an array of ports for keeping all of the gear at the campsite, tailgate, or just around the house in a power outage. Alongside six AC outlets, there’s also a pair of 100W USB-C ports, four USB-A slots, and a typically car jack to complement the onboard display. We breakdown the experience a bit further in our launch coverage.

Also joining in on the Gold Box savings, the Anker PowerHouse 512Wh is down to $419.99. You’d more regularly pay $550 with this marking one of the best discounts to date while matching our previous Black Friday mention. Packing all of Anker’s usual portable power station perks into a redesigned package, this more recent offering arrives with an internal 512Wh battery. That pairs with a multitude of ports for refueling your everyday carry like four AC outlets, a 60W USB-C PD port, three USB-A slots, and a car socket, all of which share 500W of power between them. An integrated LED light on the front and carrying handle make it an even better companion for camping, or just having on-hand for power outages at home.

Power your entire campsite with this portable station

ALLPOWERSDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 200W Portable Power Station for $119.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $150, this $30 discount marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time, coming within $10 of the lowest discount that we’ve only seen twice before. This portable battery packs a 154Wh capacity and is perfect for running your small campsite without a gas generator. It features two 200W 110V AC port, two 3A USB-A ports, a 60W USB-C output, and even a 10W Qi wireless charging pad on top. You can power the station in three different ways as well, including a 110V wall outlet, solar panel, or over USB-C, with the fastest method to recharge being with a 99W solar panel in as quick as 1.5 hours. The overall package here is quite small too, measuring only 7.87 by 6.7 by 1.96 inches and weighing just three pounds, making it easy to pack and bring with you anywhere, too.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the Aventon Adventure e-bike on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

You can use an e-bike or electric scooter for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the Aventon Adventure e-bike on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Husqvarna’s 4G Automower 115H robot lawn mower hits new low at $700 (50% off) in New Green Deals