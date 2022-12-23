Chop branches and fell trees with this WORX electric tool combo kit at $150 in New Green Deals

With bad weather rolling through the country, you might have some trees around the property that need to be chopped up and removed. Well, today, we’ve got a combo kit from WORX which includes both a 20V electric cordless chainsaw and blower. Down to $150 or less at Lowe’s, this is a great way to start replacing your gas-powered tools with battery-run alternatives for a greener experience all around. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering the WORX 2-tool 20V Cordless Electric Blower and Chainsaw Combo Kit for $149.99 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $142.49. Down from $220, today’s deal saves at least $70 and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Ready to help you take care of fell trees and snow on the sidewalk, this combo kit is a great way to overhaul your yard care kit in the off-season. The 10-inch chainsaw is perfect for felling trees, cutting downed branches smaller, and pruning before the big snow hits. Plus, the 360 CFM turbine blower is designed to move lots of air to blow snow off your sidewalk and will come in handy next spring when it’s time to do more lawn cores as well. You’ll find both tools are powered by the 2Ah 20V battery, meaning not a single drop of gas or oil is required for either to run.

ALLPOWERSDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 200W Portable Power Station for $119.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $150, this $30 discount marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time, coming within $10 of the lowest discount that we’ve only seen twice before. This portable battery packs a 154Wh capacity and is perfect for running your small campsite without a gas generator. It features two 200W 110V AC port, two 3A USB-A ports, a 60W USB-C output, and even a 10W Qi wireless charging pad on top. You can power the station in three different ways as well, including a 110V wall outlet, solar panel, or over USB-C, with the fastest method to recharge being with a 99W solar panel in as quick as 1.5 hours. The overall package here is quite small too, measuring only 7.87 by 6.7 by 1.96 inches and weighing just three pounds, making it easy to pack and bring with you anywhere, too.

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Healy Ridge E-bike for $676.87 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $917 lately, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, coming in at $274 below our last mention from the summer. You’ll find that this e-bike features 26-inch wheels and is ready to support riders with an inseam of 64 to 74 inches tall. There’s a 250W pedal-assist hub motor which lets you ride at up to 20 MPH with varying levels of assistance, or without help at all. The battery will last for up to 25 miles on a single charge and takes just four hours to recharge when it does eventually die. The mountain-style tired are also great for providing grip and stability both on and offroad. Plus, not a single drop of gas or oil is required for it to function, letting you travel easier and greener when riding.

