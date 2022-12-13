Siemens is opening an EV charger factory in Texas

EV tech and infrastructure giant Siemens eMobility today announced that it will locate its second US manufacturing hub for EV chargers in Carrollton, Texas, outside of Dallas.

Siemens says it will retrofit the 80,000-square-foot Carrollton plant so that it can ramp up production of the EV chargers quickly. The new hub will create 100 jobs at the facility and across the regional supply chain, and the plant is expected to be fully operational by mid-2023.

Siemens’ new VersiCharge Blue, a Level 2 AC charger, will be manufactured at the Carrollton factory. VersiCharge Blue is Buy American-compliant and specially designed for the US market. It’s compatible for all use cases, including workspaces, hospitals, airports, campuses, parking garages, and lots.

Siemens chose the Carrollton plant so that it’s near other several company in order to help support speed to market. That includes its Grand Prairie, Texas, manufacturing hub where Siemens develops equipment that supports essential power infrastructure, and its EV charging distribution center in Southaven, Mississippi. The new Carrollton plant is also operated in part by an existing manufacturing partner.

Carrollton is the latest addition to Siemens’ expanding US EV presence. In Wendell, North Carolina, Siemens manufactures SICHARGE UC – its DC chargers for electric bus and truck depots. It also has a nearly 600-person EV technology R&D hub in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

John DeBoer, head of Siemens eMobility North America, said:

In the next decade, the US will need millions of chargers to support the rise in EV adoption. With this investment, Siemens is continuing to grow our US EV charging manufacturing footprint to help answer this call and continue preparing the nation’s infrastructure as we steadily head to an all-electric future.

Siemens also recently announced a $54 million investment in its Grand Prairie and Pomona, California, factories that produce power technologies for critical infrastructure and US EV projects. It’s also recently expanded its Spartanburg, South Carolina, factory.

Siemens is the first external investor in Electrify America, the largest open ultra-fast electric charging network in North America. In June, Siemens and VW announced that they raised $450 million for Electrify America to accelerate its deployment of US charging infrastructure.

Photo: Siemens

