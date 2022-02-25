This EV charger prototype could make US installation rollout much faster and easier

Tech giant Siemens and Vancouver, BC-based green building firm Nexii just debuted the VersiCharge XL, a turnkey electric vehicle charging prototype that can be installed in just a few days. Siemens says it can charge large numbers of EVs using either level 2 or 3 chargers.

The VersiCharge XL is a concept charger that was developed in late 2021 and then installed in three days at Siemens in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

Siemens created it using Nexii’s building material Nexiite, which has comparable properties to concrete, but with a lot less embodied carbon. The weather-resistant, vertical Nexiite structures house Siemens Sentron Busway Systems, which are power delivery solutions that connect to power the EV chargers.

Siemens claims it’s the first EV charging system to house all necessary electrical infrastructure components that power EV chargers in an above-ground, enclosed, and low-carbon structure.

And because it’s an all-in-one solution, installation will cause minimal disruption to existing parking lots by eliminating costly, time-consuming civics works and reducing onsite construction waste and environmental impact.

It’s designed to be installed anywhere from small office-building parking lots to last-mile logistics hubs to stadium parking lots.

Representative Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-GA) said in a statement about the VersiCharge XL:

As more and more consumers choose to go electric, we must ensure that our communities have the infrastructure to accommodate electric vehicles. When I ran for Congress, I made a commitment to FutureFit our suburbs, and Siemens EV charging technology helps to deliver cost-effective electric charging in our community. With 2030 only eight years away, it is critical we get to work building a network capable of supporting our climate goals and millions of new electric vehicles.

The VersiCharge XL prototype is still in its early stages – it went from concept to reality in six months – so a Siemens spokesperson told Electrek that the company is going to continue to test it in order to get it ready for broad production. We’ll keep an eye on its development and announce when EV drivers can expect to see it installed in parking lots for consumer use.

What do you think of this EV charging prototype? We think it could benefit from some solar power. Let us know in the comments below.

Read more: Home EV charging spend will exceed $16B globally by 2026, says study

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.

Photos: Steve Swieter

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.