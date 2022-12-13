Juiced Bikes holiday sale takes up to $600 off e-bike lineup in New Green Deals

In a last-ditch holiday sale, Juiced Bikes is offering up to $600 off its e-bike lineup. Leading the way is the CrossCurrent S2 with 65 miles of range and a top speed of 28 MPH. It’s on sale for $1,199 (or less if you buy two), and it normally goes for $1,799, taking full advantage of the sale. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Save up to $600 on Juiced Bikes in last-ditch holiday sale

Juiced Bikes is currently running its holiday sale through today with up to $600 in savings to be had. Our top pick is the CrossCurrent S2 E-bike at $1,199 shipped. You can actually save an additional $200 if you purchase two with the code 2BIKEOFFER at checkout. Normally $1,799, this is at least $600 in savings and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for the CrossCurrent S2. This e-bike is perfect for commuting thanks to its 52V battery that’s ready to “fuel a faster, farther, more powerful, and more efficient ride.” It lasts for up to 65 miles per charge and can reach top speeds of 28 MPH, making it a great choice for those going back and forth to work, home, school, or the store. Of course, all of this happens without a single drop of gas or oil thanks to the aforementioned battery as well. Shop the rest of the Juiced sale at this landing page.

Score some rechargeable Panasonic eneloop batteries ahead of Christmas Day from $50

Amazon is now offering a 4-pack of Panasonic’s eneloop Pro Rechargable AA Batteries for $53.35 shipped. Down from the original $68 going rate, this new all-time low even beats our previous mention by $2. It’s also a 22% discount and one of the first chances to save this year. With the holidays fast approaching, having a new arsenal of rechargeable batteries on hand is a great way to prevent any of those frantic Christmas morning runs to the store. Arriving with four AAs, this bundle is also a notable way to help cut down on single-use consumables for everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. Complete with a charger in the box, you’ll have everything you need to be up and running with some rechargeable AAs that can be powered up thousands of times and hold 2,550 charges. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to secure some AAA batteries instead, Amazon is also carrying the savings over to a very similar bundle of eneloop rechargeable offerings. This bundle includes four AAA batteries as well as the companion charger and now sells for $49.72. This is down from the usual $63 going rate and marking a new all-time low. So if you’re looking to be prepared for whatever comes your way on Christmas Day, this is another package that’ll have you ready to ditch consumables.

Begin your off-grid journey with ALLPOWERS 140W portable solar panel

ALLPOWERSDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 140W Portable Solar panel for $146 shipped. Down from $210, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at $64 off. This saves 30% and makes going energy-independent even easier this winter. Ready to power your off-grid shed, RV, or be the start of your home’s solar setup, this panel has the ability to output up to 25A of max current with the MC-4 plug. There are two 2.4A USB-A ports on the panel as well, which allow you to power cell phones and more. It’s foldable and 1/3 the weight of similarly-sized fixed solar panels as well. Folded, it only takes up 22×14.2×0.2 inches and weighs under 10 pounds. The panel itself is waterproof, snow-rated, and ready to handle any type of weather outside. The package contains not only the panel, but also MC-4 to 5.5×2.1mm, MC-4 to Anderson, MC-4 to alligator clip, and five laptop/power station connectors.

Google’s latest Nest Thermostat battles cold temps with Assistant at $90 (Save $40), more

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Thermostat for $89.99 shipped in several styles. Down from the usual $130 price tag, today’s $40 discount is delivering a match of the holiday pricing from last month. This is one of the lowest prices of the year and best in several months. Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. Ideal for keeping things comfortable without lifting a finger this winter, you can leverage Assistant to fight back against the cold with voice controlled or even automated heating. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

While not quite arriving back at the holiday pricing set last month, those who need an even more capable Assistant-enabled climate control system can score the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $208. This is down from $249 and marks one of the best prices of the year. Delivering much of the automated climate control features as the lead deal, this model steps up to a more aesthetically-pleasing form-factor with touchscreen at the center of the design that combines with Assistant and smartphone control to deliver an energy-saving package for your smart home.

